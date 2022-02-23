A New Kind of Independent Living in Colorado Springs

A Destination with Luxury Resort-Inspired Amenities
At Revel Province, older adults are discovering a new sense of freedom and choice to live their best lives. This was by design; Revel wanted to break the mold of senior living and created a unique independent living community designed by those with decades of hospitality experience. The result: senior living with hotel-inspired services and plenty of fun activities, where residents are treated like family. It should be noted that Revel team members feel at home, too; many of them have been at Revel Province since it opened in 2018!
Founded on four pillars of wellness – physical, social, spiritual and intellectual -- Revel offers ways to stay engaged in a welcoming place that you can call home. Genuine connections are fostered, supporting lifestyle goals and respecting independence.
As active seniors age, Revel provides opportunities for continued learning, growth and achievement – whether that means taking a Tai Chi class with the latest fitness technology like The Mirror, joining a book club with fellow residents, or watercolor painting in the creative studio. The time has never been better to try out those hobbies on your list!
For a day of feeling pampered, you can head to the onsite spa for personalized treatment or the full-service salon for hairstyling, manicure or pedicure services. Every convenience is thoughtfully considered at Revel Province, with all your needs at one destination.
Delicious Dining at the Heart of It All
Revel Province’s modern American restaurant, Ovation, specializes in fresh flavors and made-to-order dishes. Even the salad dressings are made from scratch! The Social Club, a pub offering signature cocktails or pub classics with a twist, is perfect for happy hours or spirited celebrations. Whether you are craving a savory bite like Short Rib Sliders or want a refreshing choice like Shrimp Avocado Salad, it has all the right choices to make your social gathering delicious.
Modern Homes Designed for Convenience
The apartments at Revel Province offer spacious floor plans, ranging in size from studio to one-bedroom and two-bedroom designs. Featuring modern plank flooring, full gourmet kitchens, oversized windows, custom walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers and private patios, each home space is maximized to seamlessly fit your daily lifestyle. Monthly leasing prices include housekeeping to keep your home looking bright. Meals, transportation and utilities are part of the package, too, leaving you with more time to enjoy what matters most!
A Community of Flexibility and Friendship
When you are focused on finding a home with health, happiness and an enriching lifestyle, Revel Province offers practical flexibility and a sense of community for budding friendships. Revel residents are a generation of doers, movers and shakers. If you are active outdoor enthusiast who enjoys a daily bike ride, have a talented green thumb and love gardening, a curious mind wanting to learn a new language, or are a retired teacher wanting to give back to students through a local volunteer effort, Revel was built for you!
