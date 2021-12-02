5 Ways Bitcoin Can Benefit Ecommerce

Consumer trends are rapidly changing, but the most significant changes emphasize convenient access to goods and services and secure payments. The COVID 19 pandemic has further boosted that trend, significantly encouraging contact-less transactions. That is good news to the eCommerce industry since it heavily relies on online payment processing. Although several electronic payment options exist, eCommerce needs a more reliable, safer, and convenient payment method like Bitcoin. Here are five ways Bitcoin can benefit eCommerce.
1. Increased Access to New and Emerging Markets
Credit cards, debit cards and electronic money processors have been the only ways online merchants process payments from customers. While they are effective, those payment methods limit merchants to dealing with consumers who only have access to banking services. That also hinders their expansion, significantly impacting profits.
Bitcoin eliminates such barriers since it is a decentralized currency recognized and accepted worldwide. Bitcoin users do not need bank accounts or money processors to transact. Anyone with stable internet access and a smartphone can open a digital wallet, buy Bitcoin from crypto exchanges such as bitcoin code and transact with the funds worldwide.
Integrating Bitcoin as a payment method enables merchants to quickly target and attract new customers from the larger pool of active crypto users. Bitcoin allows customers more options during check out, allowing the merchants to transact with global consumers seamlessly.
2. Secure Payment Processing
The traditional payment systems usually use intermediaries to process cross-border payments. That often impacts several security risks, including fraud and data theft, since most service providers share customer information with third parties. Bitcoin eliminates such risks with its public digital ledger. The Bitcoin network uses blockchain technology to verify and validate all transactions on the log without any third-party participation.
Neither the merchants nor customers can alter the transactions after validation. Besides, Bitcoin users can also transact anonymously, further promoting privacy. Bitcoin’s public ledger also enables merchants and customers to track their transaction history in real-time. That ensures a more straightforward and prompt resolution of payment disputes.
3. Low-cost Transactions
The lack of third parties in Bitcoin transactions is one of the main reasons the payments cost much less than credit cards, debit cards or money processors. Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer network facilitating transactions between two involved parties without external intervention. Miners charge a small fee for validating transactions but the costs are minimal compared to other payment methods. The lower transaction fees can help merchants cut operational costs and attract many global consumers looking to pay for goods and services in crypto.
4. Instantaneous Payment Processing
Online businesses transact with consumers worldwide. However, processing payments has not been easy since conventional payment methods are subject to various government and institutional regulations. That is why bank transfers or credit card payments often take several hours, days, or weeks to process, contributing to more significant inconvenience. Bitcoin payments occur on blockchain and are not subject to regulatory restrictions. Thus, they usually last just a few minutes to process.
5. Supply Chain Management
Established eCommerce merchants have extensive supply chains that stretch beyond various geographical borders. Managing those supply chains is not usually very easy and could be pretty costly. Blockchain technology offers a less-restrictive and secure platform for managing supply chains digitally. Like smart contracts, merchants can use blockchain to expedite orders and payments to suppliers based on individual needs and preferences. Online businesses could even integrate additional features to the blockchain to automatically alert suppliers whenever certain products are out of stock. That would save them the stress of daily stock-taking and reduce costs.
Bitcoin is increasingly becoming a mainstream currency, accepted by eCommerce merchants worldwide. It has proven its immense potential in facilitating rapid, secure, and low-cost payment processing and increased access to emerging markets globally. Its blockchain technology can also offer merchants practical tools for supply chain management.
