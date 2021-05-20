10 top home issues to expect in Colorado

We’ve compiled a list of the top issues identified during pre-sale home inspections. This is a superb guide for your home maintenance activities.
From rain and hail to wind and drought, we see all types of weather in Colorado. Your home takes the brunt of these weather extremes, so it’s vital to keep up with home maintenance to avoid large repair bills or even catastrophic failures.
One milestone in a home’s lifetime is when it changes ownership. That’s when it gets a thorough home inspection from the prospective buyer and a professional home inspector.
We’ve gathered the top home inspection findings here in Colorado. This should give you a good idea of where to spend your time and effort on home maintenance.
Top 10 Home Issues Found in Colorado
This is a summary of issues found here in Colorado as documented by home inspectors in the Denver and Colorado Springs area.
1. Gutters, downspouts, drainage problems Gutters and downspouts are your first line of defense when it comes to water management. Water that doesn’t move off the roof and away from the foundation can leak into the basement or crawl space. This can cause cracking leading to structural issues and even resulting in flooding. We’re the experts in this area. Request a free inspection and we can advise you on next steps.
2. Water heater rusting and leaking A leaking water heater can be a source of water damage. In older homes it also may not have the required drainage system to protect for leaks or overflows. Rusting can also be a big issue for older heaters.
3. Roofing problems Asphalt shingles have a 15 to 40-year lifetime. Wind, hail, and rain can damage them, leading to early replacement. It’s best to keep up with maintenance by replacing loose or missing shingles and monitoring other areas. Damaged attic vents and rubber boots around pipes may also require replacement.
4. Concrete cracking With clay soils and dry weather, concrete surfaces can shift and crack leading to trip hazards and water pooling. We offer concrete lifting services to address this problem.
5. Faulty electrical wiring Older home wiring systems may not be up to current codes and may have a few issues. Loose wires and potential sparks can be a fire hazard. Faulty outlets can also be a shock hazard. Aluminum wiring will need to be replaced.
6. Sewer line root penetration Tree roots can enter sewer lines, clogging them and causing cracks and leaks. Roots need to be cleared and major cracks and offsets need to be repaired.
7. Furnace filters and cleaning Furnaces need to be serviced on a regular basis as well as more frequent filter replacement and cleaning. It may also be that the furnace or HVAC unit is at the end of its useful life, requiring replacement.
8. Crawl space ventilation Many older homes have crawl space issues that cause excess moisture and the resulting rotting and mold. It’s best to work with experts to add drains, insulation, and vapor and moisture barriers.
9. Improper attic ventilation and insulation Quite frequently, older homes do not have adequate attic ventilation nor sufficient insulation. These problems can be addressed by installing vents and adding insulation. This also helps with energy efficiency.
10. Missing GFCI outlets One item on every home inspector’s list is to ensure that GFCI (ground fault circuit interrupter) outlets are installed in areas with water, such as bathrooms and kitchens. That’s often not the case in older homes but can be easily remedied.
We can help with foundation issues
As foundation repair experts, we have a great deal of experience identifying and repairing home issues throughout Colorado.
Contact the professionals at Complete Basement Systems for a free inspection and repair estimate to identify any issues with your foundation, basement, or crawl space that need attention. (719) 399-5883
