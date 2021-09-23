WASHINGTON (WE) Two former top aides to former President Donald Trump have sued President Joe Biden over his “illegal” power play to fire them from key military academy boards.
Former Trump spokesman Sean Spicer and budget chief Russ Vought said in court documents shared with Secrets that the White House does not have any authority over the boards, arguing the law states that members leave only when their three-year term is up, they resign, or they die.
The suit was filed on behalf of the duo by America First Legal , which said in its statement, “This illegal partisan power-grab is just another example of the Biden administration breaking longstanding bipartisan norms and traditions.”
Earlier this month, as the White House sought to divert attention from its Afghanistan withdrawal blunders and escalating border crisis, officials moved to terminate 18 Trump officials and allies on military academy boards.
In a blunt letter from the White House personnel office, Spicer, Vought, and the others, including former Trump senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, were told to resign that day or be terminated.
Most did not. Conway told Biden, “I'm not resigning ... but you should."
The media jumped in on behalf of the Biden White House, arguing that the president should have the last say on the boards because the White House named the board members to begin with.