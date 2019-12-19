Inside the spending legislation the Senate passed on Thursday are the most significant changes in more than a decade to the nation’s retirement system.
One prominent provision of the law, which the House of Representatives passed Tuesday and President Trump is expected to sign, encourages 401(k) plans to replicate a feature of old-fashioned pensions by offering products with guaranteed income payments.
The law also seeks to expand retirement plan coverage by making it easier for small companies to join together to offer 401(k) plans and spread the burden of administrative costs. An estimated 30% of private-sector employees work for employers that don’t currently offer a way to save for the future.
With the U.S. population aging and employers shifting responsibility for retirement saving to individuals, lawmakers have grown concerned that a significant portion of Americans are at risk of outliving their money.
The nonprofit Employee Benefits Research Institute says Americans ages 35 to 64 face a retirement savings shortfall of $3.83 trillion, with 41% of households projected to run short of money in later life.
To help participants figure out how to make their savings last, the law makes it easier for employers to offer annuities in 401(k)-type retirement plans. It protects employers that follow certain procedures from being sued if they select an insurance company to make annuity payments and that insurer later fails to pay claims. Annuity contracts guarantee a monthly stream of income, potentially for as long as a retiree lives.
While the insurance industry lobbied hard for the change, the provision has attracted criticism from consumer advocates.
“Reasonable people can disagree on whether the benefits of making it easier to annuitize retirement savings outweigh the risks,” said Barbara Roper, director of investor protection at the nonprofit Consumer Federation of America. “But given the prevalence of high cost, low quality annuities, we don’t start with the thought that this is a great idea.”
On average, the fees that participants in the largest 401(k) plans pay for investments and administrative services fell to 0.25% of assets in 2016 from 0.34% in 2009, according to research firm BrightScope and the Investment Company Institute, a mutual-fund-industry trade group. The average variable annuity in the retail market, in contrast, costs between 2.18% and 3.63%, depending on the product type and features selected, according to Morningstar.
The House overwhelmingly approved the retirement measures on May 23. But that bill, called the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement, or Secure, Act, stalled in the Senate due to objections from a few lawmakers over a handful of narrow items. Backers of the legislation recently added it to the spending bill in an effort to gain passage by year-end.
The measure is paid for by a provision that requires many people who inherit tax-advantaged retirement accounts after Dec. 31 to drain the accounts within a decade and pay any taxes due. Currently, many beneficiaries can liquidate those accounts, known as Stretch IRAs, over their own lifetimes.
The law paves the way for the growing number of Americans staying on the job into their 70s and beyond to continue saving in individual retirement accounts. Starting Jan. 1, it removes the age cap for making contributions to traditional IRAs, currently 70½, for individuals with wage income. And it allows people with tax-deferred accounts to delay, until after turning 72, the minimum withdrawals the law currently requires starting after turning 70½.
(The change applies to people who turn 70½ after Dec. 31, 2019.)
To encourage workers to save more, the law allows employers that automatically enroll workers in certain 401(k) plans to automatically raise employees’ savings rates to 15% of annual earnings over time, up from a 10% cap now. Employees are free to opt out.
Other features of the law include a provision requiring employers to allow certain part-time workers to participate in 401(k) plans.
“With Americans delaying retirement and increasingly working part time, these changes will allow workers to continue to save,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., in a statement following the vote Thursday.
For parents and others with 529 education savings accounts, the legislation allows tax-free withdrawals of as much as $10,000 for repayments of some student loans.
Some changes, including those relating to annuities, are expected to take time to implement.
Though commonly offered by traditional pension plans, annuities are now available in only 8% of 401(k)s administered by Vanguard Group.
While the law gives employers some legal protection for their choice of an insurer, that doesn’t mean “everyone is going to jump in and be comfortable offering traditional annuity products,” said Kelli Hueler, CEO of Hueler. The Eden Prairie, Minn., company offers a service, used by companies including IBM and Boeing, that allows 401(k) participants to purchase institutionally priced annuities when rolling money over to an IRA.
Because of lawsuits over 401(k) fees, Hueler predicts employers will “take a cautious approach” to adding annuities.
Jerome Schlichter, an attorney whose St. Louis-based firm has pioneered 401(k) fee litigation, said, “employers and fiduciaries are going to have to be very careful in assessing annuities in 401(k) plans and understanding their pricing and benefits.”