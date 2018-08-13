Speed contributed to the deadly crash late Sunday that shut down Vindicator Drive at Owl Ridge Drive, just west of Eagleview Middle School in Colorado Springs' Rockrimmon neighborhood, police say.
Officers have not identified the man killed but said they saw him driving recklessly just before the crash.
"This vehicle might have even been blacked out where it didn't have its headlights on," said police spokesman Howard Black.
Just minutes after officers saw the car, it smashed into a curb and went through a fence, coming to a stop in open space. The driver, the only car occupant, was dead.
"We have a relatively large scene from where the car first made contact with the curb. It goes through a cyclone fence and continues to rotate," Black said.