Anderson Lee Aldrich made a virtual appearance for an advisement hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Wednesday morning.
It was the first glimpse of the man accused of killing five people and injuring another 18 during a shooting rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Aldrich was slumped in his chair throughout the brief hearing, his face showing multiple injuries.
Richard Fierro, 45, has been hailed as a hero after he says he reacted on instinct to help subdue the suspect.
Fierro said he smelled the acrid tang in the air, saw the muzzle flash of a firearm being discharged, and dove for cover, taking his closest buddy with him. When he saw his chance to tackle the shooter, he took it.
“I wasn’t thinking. I just ran over there, got him,” he said, recalling the thoughts that were pounding in his head: “I got to get this guy. He’s going to kill my kid. He’s going to kill my wife.”
“I grabbed him by the back of his little, cheap-ass armor thing and pulled him down,” he said. “I said, ‘Move the AR, get the AR away from him,’ and the kid did it.”
Fierro said he managed to grab a pistol from Aldrich, and proceeded to beat him with his own weapon.
“I grabbed it and I hit him with it, I kept hitting him with it," said Fierro.