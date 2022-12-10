The unsealing of two key court cases last week concerning suspected mass killer Anderson Aldrich may have raised more questions than they answered.
What more could have been done to prevent the person who pledged to be “the next mass killer” a year ago from carrying out that promise?
And given that this threat was foretold, what should be done to make certain such threats don't result in mass killing fields in the future?
On question No. 1, District Attorney Michael Allen spent more than an hour Wednesday telling us nothing more could have been done.
Allen made the case that, without the cooperation of the grandparents and mother of the suspect, who were never successfully served subpoenas, prosecutors' hands were tied.
Bomb threat case against accused Club Q shooter was dismissed because officials were unable to serve subpoenas
The family "didn’t cooperate, and it led to the dismissal of that case,” Allen said. “But this office absolutely prosecuted it; we prosecuted it until we couldn’t any longer.”
This is not much reassurance. I hear that and I think, if a subpoena server had done his job like he was supposed to, five people might be alive right now, because Aldrich likely would have been in jail at the time of the shooting.
Shouldn’t prosecutors have tried a little harder to serve those subpoenas? They had over a year.
And wasn’t there enough other evidence?
Hadn't the threat gone beyond the family?
Because of the unsealed records, we now know that one fateful night in 2021, Aldrich loaded bullets into a Glock pistol and chugged vodka in a house in Colorado Springs, then warned his grandparents not to stand in the way of his plan to stockpile guns, ammo, body armor and a homemade bomb to become “the next mass killer.”
Aldrich threatened an entire neighborhood, not just family members. We have video of Aldrich at that time in full battle gear with multiple weapons, saying “If they breach, I’m a f---ing blow it to holy hell!” After 10 houses were evacuated, a SWAT team and bomb squad were sent to the house and he surrendered.
Law enforcement officials seized two guns from Aldrich after that incident, including a 9 mm pistol and an AR-15-style rifle. Those guns were never returned to Aldrich, so clearly someone in law enforcement saw a continuing threat there.
Even before the 2021 incident, law enforcement had twice been called to deal with Aldrich over concerns that Aldrich had “multiple weapons, ammunition and escalating homicidal behavior,” according to investigative reports released by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Aldrich was also in possession of about 10 gallons of Tannerite, a brand of explosive targets, as well as 113 pounds of ammonium nitrate and packets of aluminum powder, according to the sheriff’s investigative reports. Ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder become explosive when combined.
Yet those bomb-making materials, the pattern of threats, that gruesome video, the detailed written statements from the grandparents, the evacuation of 10 houses and those seized weapons weren’t enough, Allen told us. All of that evidence didn’t matter, he said, unless family members were willing to testify against Aldrich.
And officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that they did not seek a "red-flag" order against Aldrich after that first case was dropped because the 2021 threats no longer constituted a threat “in the near future” as required by Colorado’s red-flag law.
So who is at fault? Is anyone? Are the laws themselves at fault?
There are three things Colorado and Colorado Springs can do right away to help prevent another Club Q:
1. Make "ghost guns" illegal in Colorado Springs. Ghost guns are assembled at home from parts bought on the internet, and they are already illegal in Denver. One of the guns taken from Aldrich in the 2021 case was a ghost gun, and there are unconfirmed reports that Aldrich’s mom bought ghost gun parts for Aldrich's other weapons.
2. Amend the red-flag law so that district attorneys can petition courts for them. Right now, only law enforcement officers and immediate family members can petition.
3. Repeal the ridiculous sealing law that requires prosecutors to lie. If that law wasn’t in place, the public may have known about the details of the earlier case and more pressure could have been brought to bear on Aldrich.
The current statute requires attorneys to claim that previously sealed cases “do not exist." Allen himself wants a new law in place that will require the unsealing of “devastating” cases like this. “The search for truth requires that,” he said.
“The language in the statute creates the ridiculous scenario where we know, the media knows, and the public knows, that something happened,” said Allen. “That something was filed with the court, and yet we have to make false statements to comply with the law if the case is sealed.”
The Legislature is already considering more laws, like limits on assault weapons and raising the age for purchase for automatic weapons to 21.
Even with those new piecemeal laws, could this have been prevented?
I asked the nation’s foremost expert on mass shootings that question.
James Allan Fox, a criminology professor at Northeastern University, has been studying mass shootings for 40 years and maintains the Associated Press/USA Today/Northeastern University Mass Killing Database.
“As indicated, there was no testimony that could be brought to court,” he told me. “They did take his weapons away. But that does not prevent him from buying new ones. There is not much you can do about that.”
In other words, no, this could not have been prevented, Fox believes.
Even though Aldrich vowed to be the next mass shooter in 2021, “The mass shooting didn’t happen right away,” Fox points out.
“People do say things that are scary and generally you can’t lock them up unless they take action. Hindsight is 2020.”
Fox clearly is something of a fatalist after 40 years of study.
Asked whether more robust use of Colorado's red-flag law would have helped, he points out that red-flag laws have been most effective in preventing suicides, even though laws like Colorado’s are generally passed in response to homicides.
Keeping weapons out of potential mass shooters’ hands is “easier articulated than accomplished,” he has concluded.
So, I finally asked, do you think this uniquely American problem of mass shootings can ever be solved?
“I don’t think we can, because we live in a free society where people value their personal freedoms,” he answered.
Fox pointed out that, for all the attention mass shootings have been paid recently, 2022 was the worst year ever for mass shootings. He cites three reasons for that:
1. The amount of divisiveness in the country.
2. People suffering economically.
3. The hostile political landscape.
“We have lots of angry people, and we also have had a huge surge in gun sales,” in the last few years, Fox noted. “We’re armed and angry. That’s not a great combination,” Fox said.
But he also urged me to put mass shootings into perspective. Shootings of three or more people account for less than 1% of all gun deaths. They are still very rare, he said.
“A lot of people talk about this being an epidemic. But the numbers haven’t changed much in the last 15 years. There is not really an epidemic of mass shootings.”
“There is, however, an epidemic of fear,” he admits.
“The reason why these are so scary is because they can happen anytime, anywhere, with no warning.”
The ultimate, unanswered question Club Q leaves hanging in the air: Are we really a free country if we are never, ever — ever — free from fear?