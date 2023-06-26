Ashtin Gamblin was the self-proclaimed door girl at Club Q, a face familiar to the many patrons of the LGBTQ+ nightclub located in northern Colorado Springs.

On Nov. 19, Gamblin's life — along with the lives of more than 50 others who were at the nightclub that night changed forever.

Gamblin spoke at the shooter's sentencing hearing on Monday, where she recalled the harrowing night she and several others experienced at Club Q the night of the shooting.

Gamblin spoke to Judge Michael McHenry about how Aldrich shot her nine times, and if it weren't for the actions of her friend and Club Q bartender Daniel Aston she would have died. Gamblin stated that she was eventually taken to the hospital in the same ambulance as Anderson Aldrich, the person responsible for killing Aston and four others that evening.

"I often am curious if (Aldrich) remembers me," Gamblin said to McHenry, surrounded by her mother and husband as she spoke. "I had to ride in the ambulance as the same person who murdered my newfound family."

"You have an amazing son that saved my wife's life," Ryan Gamblin, Ashtin Gamblin's husband, said to Aston's parents.

Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance — ranging in age from 22 to 40 — died in the shooting. Seventeen more were injured by gunfire.

Gamblin was just one of more than 20 people who gave impact statements to the court on Monday morning, the likes of which included victims, their families and their friends.

The numerous victims who spoke to the court described Aldrich as a "monster," "animal," "terrorist," and many more.

The sense of anger was palpable amongst those who spoke to the court.

Kassandra Fierro, the girlfriend of Vance, talked about the future with Vance, who she had been dating for six years, that was taken from her.

"Our entire futures were ripped from us," Fierro said. "Because of that evil man I will never be able to grow old with my person.”

Fierro's mother, Jessica Fierro, described Aldrich as a "bigot, racist and coward" before informing Aldrich directly that "the devil awaits with open arms."

"With one cowardly act my wife, my best friend, the mother of my child is gone," Kurt Paugh, the husband of Ashley Paugh, who was out at Club Q with her friends at the time of the shooting, said. "(Ashely Paugh) was taken by one senseless act of hate."

"They (the victims of the Club Q shooting) died at the hand of an insecure and lonely loser who takes up oxygen." Z Williams, speaking on behalf of Del Lusional, a drag queen who performed at Club Q the night of the shooting, said. "Those sounds haunt me every moment of my life."

Perhaps the most anger-filed statement came from Richard Fierro, whose daughter — Kassandra Fierro — had been dating Vance. Fierro, a military veteran and local businessman, helped subdue and disarm Aldrich.

“His decision to murder … and destroy is one that is unforgivable to me,” Fierro said, staring directly at Aldrich as he spoke. “‘I hope the words I yelled into the back of your head echo for the rest of your life.”

As Fierro gave his statement Aldrich stared directly back during nearly his entire statement, the only victim Aldrich did so for. As Fierro returned to his seat Aldrich’s red-eyed gaze followed, finally looking down at the table as Fierro sat down.

Fierro was not the only one who spoke on Monday regarding the topic of forgiveness, with the overwhelming sentiment being that they could never forgive Aldrich.

Sabrina Aston, the mother of Daniel Aston and one of the first people to speak on Monday, said that while her son may have had it in his heart to forgive Aldrich, "I can not."

"I can not express how devastated I am," Sabrina Aston said. "Not for one minute do I believe your words of regret and remorse.”

"I will not forgive this person (Aldrich) next to me," Michael Anderson, a Club Q bartender and survivor said. "I’m the only one who got to clock out that night, and that’s not fair”

While many of the survivors expressed their lack of forgiveness, one exception was Wyatt Kent.

"I forgive this Individual (Aldrich)," Kent said. "They are the symbol of a broken system."

Many who spoke also took time to speak about the impact Aldrich had on the LGBTQ+ community of Colorado Springs. While some spoke about the damage Aldrich caused, most chose to speak about how Aldrich's attempt to damage and hurt the LGBTQ+ community has only brought them closer together, and made them stronger.

Edward Sanders, another victim who was shot at Club Q, wrote a statement which was read by 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen. Sanders wrote about how the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs is small and "tight-knit" and how Club Q acted as a safe space for those in Colorado Springs.

"I was there the first weekend Club Q opened, and I will be there the first day it reopens," Sanders said in his statement via Allen.

"(Club Q) represented community, inclusivity and a sense of belonging," John Arcediano, a survivor of the shooting, said in his statement. "You have not won, Mr. Aldrich."

"You did not succeed in destroying this community," Matthew Haynes, a co-owner of Club Q stated.

Aldrich pleaded guilty to 51 charges — five counts of first-degree murder and 46 counts of attempted first-degree murder. McHenry sentenced Aldrich to five life in prison sentences and 48 years in prison for every attempted murder charge, equaling a total of 2,208 years in prison. Allen stated that Aldrich's sentence is the second-largest to ever be given in the state of Colorado.

As Gamblin neared the end of her impact statement she took off her sweatshirt — a sweatshirt she said she was wearing the night of the shooting — to reveal numerous large, red scars on her back and arms, which she said were from the bullets fired from Aldrich's gun the evening of Nov. 19.

"Nothing will make this ," Gamblin said. "I lost everything ... my entire life upended because someone had a gun.”