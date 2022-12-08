Almost three weeks after the Club Q attack, survivor Ed Sanders was discharged from Memorial Hospital Central with a special sendoff from staff in Colorado Springs.

The team of nurses and doctors that cared for Sanders lined the halls with pom-poms and balloons to cheer him on as he was released Thursday afternoon, according to a new release from UCHealth.

He was shot twice in the attack, once in his thigh and once between his shoulder blades. The shooting claimed the lives of five victims and injured 17 others, including Sanders.

UCHealth previously reported that Sanders was one of 10 patients receiving care at the hospital following the shooting.

The staff thanked him for being an inspiration and called him a shining light during a dark time for the community, the release said.

"I'm so relieved and overjoyed," Sanders said as staff helped him exit the hospital in a wheelchair.

Sanders is happy to go home and spend time with his cat, Lucky, and continue healing in the comfort of his own home, according to the release.