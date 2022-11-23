Resources are available to anyone having difficulty dealing with the Club Q shootings or just wanting someone to talk to.
• A Community Resource Expo continues from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the UCCS Kevin W. O’Neill Cybersecurity & Research Center, 3650 N. Nevada Ave.
The expo will provide mental health resources, spiritual support, emotional support animals, child care, emergency financial resources, LGBTQ+ support, meals and other services.
Security for all attendees will be provided by uniformed Colorado Springs police officers. The event is designed to be an inclusive and safe space for all our community members to gather, grieve and obtain emotional support.
• Colorado Crisis Services operates a 24/7 hotline for behavioral health assistance at 844-493-8255, or text “TALK” to 38255.
A crisis counselor or trained professional will assess risk and determine if a mobile response is necessary.
• Cedar Springs Hospital, 719-633-4114, 2135 Southgate Road, 24/7 referrals and assessments by phone or online for individuals of all ages who suffer from psychiatric disorders, substance abuse or co-occurring conditions.
• Diversus Health, 719-635-7000, 115 S. Parkside Drive, 24/7 walk-in crisis center for all ages, regardless of ability to pay, for crisis services and counseling, as well as around the clock care for mental well-being.
• Peak View Behavioral Health Assessment team, 719-355-1028, 7353 Sisters Grove, 24/7 free assessments for any age seeking help and support for mental health and/or substance abuse.
• Pikes Peak United Way 2-1-1 has people available to help callers find resources they need to deal with the shootings now and later.
• Inside Out Youth Services is providing support and resources for LGBTQ+ youth and is coordinating vigils for people to gather. Discord Server open for participants. insideoutys.org
• "988" suicide prevention is the three-digit, national number connecting directly to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, a national network of 200 crisis centers. For those in crisis or those with a friend or family member in crisis.
• Safe 2 Tell Colorado: The place to anonymously report if someone is struggling, if there are threats, if there is something to report to protect oneself or others. The mission: when you see something, say something. safe2tell.org
• Greater Resilience Information Toolkit trains community volunteers "to promote wellness and resilience among fellow community members" and is available during times of crisis such as the Club Q shootings to help a community move forward. At the UCCS Lyda Hill Institute for Human Resilience, 4863 N. Nevada Ave.719-255-4253. resilience.uccs.edu