A well-traveled Pride flag will be unfurled at 10 a.m. Wednesday at City Hall to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting.

"The world is watching. The world is in support," Councilwoman Nancy Henjum said during a meeting Tuesday.

She said she wanted to create a space that is safe to mourn for those who are mourning.

The Sacred Cloth Project is loaning the flag to Colorado Springs as a gesture of love, solidarity and healing, according to a news release.

The 25-foot flag is a portion of a much larger flag that was over a mile long and stretched from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean. The large flag marked the 25th anniversary of the first Pride flag created by Gilbert Baker as a symbol of the LGBTQ community. It has previously been displayed at the Supreme Court and the White House. According to the GLBT Historical Society, the flag was also displayed at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando where 49 people were killed in a shooting in 2016.

It has flown at the nightclub annually to mark the deaths in Orlando.

Henjum and Jessie Pocock, the executive director and CEO of Inside Out Youth Services, are expected to speak, said city spokeswoman Vanessa Zink. The mayor, district attorney and police chief are also expected to attend, but are not slated to speak.

“As Colorado Springs mourns, we are heartened that this historic flag has been offered for display,” Pocock said in a news release. “We are grateful for this incredible demonstration of compassion.”