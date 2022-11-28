IMG_4786.jpg

The Pride Flag was returned to City Hall on Saturday morning after being repaired for wind damage.

 O’Dell Isaac, The Gazette

The 25-foot Pride flag honoring the victims of last week’s Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs was returned to City Hall on Saturday after being temporarily removed for repairs.

“It’s back!” said city spokeswoman Vanessa Zink in a message to The Gazette.

The massive banner was torn by high winds on Wednesday before the city took it down to prevent further damage. Debi Kemper of Kemper Dance Academy performed the needed repairs, Zink said.

Pride flag thumbnail_IMG_7810.jpg

The 25-foot Pride flag, seen Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, honoring the victims of last week’s Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs was returned to City Hall on Saturday after being temporarily removed for repairs.

The flag is on loan from the Sacred Cloth Project and has commemorated other significant national events in the LGBTQ+ community, including the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 decision legalizing same-sex marriage and the 2016 mass shooting that killed 49 people and wounded over 50 more at the Pulse, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Orlando, Fla.

