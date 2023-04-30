T-shirtgate: It’s revealed the best of many, the worst of a few, and how things behind the scenes at a family-run microbrewery — things like selling logo apparel online, and returning to work after a deadly mass shooting — don’t always go the way you planned, or how everyone else expects.

Rich Fierro, the co-owner of Atrevida Beer Co. in Colorado Springs, didn’t set out to be a "merch" guy or the “hero Army vet” of Club Q. He became both after he took down and helped disarm the gunman, stopping a shooting spree that killed five people and injured more than a dozen, including his wife and brewery co-founder, Jess Fierro, and the couple’s daughter, Kassy, on November 19, 2022.

Both women, the heart of Atrevida’s award-winning brewing operation, suffered broken bones as they fled gunfire that claimed the life of Kassy’s boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, and sent two close Fierro family friends to the hospital with bullet wounds.

Atrevida closed for five days after the shooting that sidelined half of its 6-person staff. When it reopened, lines were out the door and what little merchandise it still had in stock — a handful of $10 T-shirts bearing the logo of the state’s first Latina-owned brewery — was snapped up as fast as it could be handed over.

“We sold out five minutes after we opened that day, so we didn't have anything even left at that point,” said Rich Fierro, a retired Army major who served multiple deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan and now works as a defense contractor at Fort Carson.

The internet hive mind, operating in one of its more altruistic modes, had already gotten to work, though.

Friends and strangers worldwide who’d heard or read about America’s most recent mass shooting, who’d heard or read about Fierro’s selfless and life-saving actions that night at the Springs’ LGBTQ+ club, logged on to show their support by buying branded items from the brewery’s website.

“We never asked anybody to buy anything, honest to God. But that’s what they did,” Fierro said.

He wouldn’t go into details about how many orders Atrevida received after the shooting, other than to say it was “a ton … just overwhelming and far beyond what we were able to handle, especially at that time.”

The rogue wave of support was “humbling” and left him feeling “blessed.”

Fierro just hoped everyone would be as kind and understanding after he delivered the bad news about when the items they purchased would likely arrive.

'Get everybody a shirt'

What is the half-life of compassion, before it starts decaying into doubt and suspicion?

In a world where the goodwill of others is routinely exploited, where it seems a new mass shooting claims the national zeitgeist before the last one’s victims are laid to rest, that answer might depend on how long a T-shirt remains on back-order.

“Your 20 bucks was spent, or whatever it was. I understand that’s your hard-earned money, and you bought a T-shirt and you expect to get that T-shirt. And you will,” Fierro said in a mid-April interview with The Gazette, soon after the brewery announced it was poised to begin shipping out orders. “But I also understand that my family comes first.”

Fierro’s not being cavalier, just a man whose priorities are unwavering.

When Atrevida Beer Co. opened in 2018, you could certainly score branded apparel at the brewery off North Nevada Avenue. During the pandemic shut down, Fierro decided to take that aspect online, to stay connected and sell off lingering inventory.

“I wanted my mom to be able to order shirts to support us because we can’t ship beer,” said Fierro, who priced the items at little more than what he’d paid for them, buying in bulk lots from a local screen-printing company, packaging them and shipping out "maybe five shirts" a month.

After the Club Q-inspired online buying blitz, the Fierros posted a raw-eyed and emotional Facebook video message thanking the public for its support, and letting everyone know Atrevida couldn’t yet predict when orders would be fulfilled.

But fulfilled, they would be.

“Our intent is to field everybody’s request and get everybody a shirt. It might take us a year, it might take 10 days, who knows?” Rich said in the video. “Please be patient with us. We’re still trying to work through this process, and our injuries.”

Grief and healing from physical and emotional trauma aside, lack of inventory aside, the Fierro's operation wasn’t prepared to handle the volume of orders it received from around the globe, for items offered at insider prices because, before Nov. 19, insiders were the only ones buying.

"All of a sudden, I’m (orders for) 10 dollar shirts out the yin yang and I don’t have them," Rich said. "I don’t know how to put it, except to say it’s bad.”

BBB complaints, a nasty threat

The first of the unhappy messages started trickling in, via social media and other avenues, when buyers realized their purchases wouldn’t arrive in time for Christmas, and that the brewery’s “no refunds/returns” rule also applied to items that hadn’t yet shipped.

As the timeline dragged deeper into the new year, as the Fierro family continued to deal with the retail snarls of contracting with an outside company to handle sales as well as physical and psychological health issues stemming from the attack, some frustrated buyers turned to the Better Business Bureau.

A half-dozen filed complaints citing the shipping delay and a lack of response after they said they’d reached out to the brewery to ask their orders be canceled and their money refunded.

Fierro continues to encourage those who are tired of waiting and no longer want their Atrevida gear to file a dispute, or “chargeback,” with their credit card companies.

“We have not disputed any of those chargebacks and we won't,” Rich Fierro said.

The uncontested chargeback option hasn’t satisfied every unhappy customer, however.

For one erstwhile altruist, the rancor about an unreceived parcel turned into insults, and threats.

“I want my refund I will be filing federal charges against you your wife and your daughter RICO,” the punctuation-averse buyer messaged Fierro, invoking the federal law aimed at combating racketeering. The buyer went on to ask how things were going in the Fierro’s neighborhood, ominously name-dropping the street where the family lives in Colorado Springs.

The tirade continued from a different account apparently linked to the same person:

“You are a thief. You are a piece of garbage. You have stole millions."

For the record, most of the people who’ve so far contacted the brewery about delayed orders — a subset Fierro said represents only a fraction of those who made purchases — have been seeking answers, not a fight.

“It can’t be that hard to print a bunch of T-shirts, especially since they got the money in advance … but maybe I’m wrong about that,” said Bob Pokorney, who said he was less miffed than baffled about why a “one-color, very simple” logo T-shirt could take so long for delivery.

From his perspective, updates and responses from the brewery have tapped empathy but failed to offer an explanation that, five months on, doesn't feel more like an excuse.

“The reasons I ordered, I of course followed the news and thought that (Rich Fierro) was pretty heroic in trying to stop the shooter,” said Pokorney, of Taos. “I just wanted to show a little support and gratitude by ordering this T-shirt.”

Five months later, he still feels the same, but those red flags are hard to ignore.

“I want to emphasize that I continue to feel grateful to this guy for his actions, and I’m willing to be super understanding, but I think it’s time to wrap this up,” said Pokorney.

It’s a valid point, Rich Fierro concedes.

The quest to find an outside company to handle production and distribution has been an epic one. The Fierros recently began working with a large merchandiser able to both produce the branded apparel and fulfill the contracts with customers, but that proved to be only one major step in a still-lengthy process.

“I had drawn all this stuff (Atrevida’s logos) myself, on PowerPoint, and just sent it to the guy who’d print them up here in the Springs,” Fierro said. “It was easy.”

Dealing with “big-time companies” able to handle such a large order required the brewery to recreate its original artwork and logos, as well as time to make sure all things were legally copacetic.

More love than hate

The good news? Though he wouldn’t talk specific dates yet, Fierro said designs have been approved, and Atrevida will be fulfilling orders soon.

"As a company, this has been the most overwhelming and intimidating situation we have found ourselves in while being in the midst of chaos," read an April 10 update from the brewery posted on Facebook. "We know that we have a business to tend to but we also have bad days. We hurt. We have triggers. We have trauma. Trial dates. Questioning. It’s a lot.

"For those of you that have been patient and remained loving, we thank you and love you ... You do not go unseen!"

To put things in perspective, a vast majority of the people who’ve gotten in touch about Atrevida's online sales have only done so to push back against those voicing complaints. For every angry call or message, dozens more offered support, Rich said.

Most people just wanted to say, the T-shirt or hat or whatever they bought isn't important. Take whatever time you need.

And try to ignore the haters.

“I understand buying something and expecting it to be delivered in a timely manner," said Club Q shooting survivor Michael Anderson, "but if you actually truly support the Fierro family and you’ve chosen to do that by purchasing an item, you should also realize there’s some context here you could never fully understand unless you've survived a mass shooting too."