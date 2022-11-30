MSC Counseling Center, 7375 Adventure Way, off Woodmen and Black Forest roads, is offering free counseling services to anyone affected by the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Up to six free sessions are available, said Juliette Cooley of Mountain Springs Church, which provides space for independent counselors to set up therapy practice for the community at-large.
“Our hearts are broken by this tragic event, and we want to help in any way we can,” she said.
People who encounter such a traumatic experience as the mass shooting have different emotional and mental responses, Cooley said, which could include post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and other adverse conditions.
MSC Counseling Center launched earlier this year with a $400,000 Community Impact Grant using federal COVID-19 pandemic funding.
The center has five counselors and six interns, said Gaby San Paolo, executive director of operations for Mountain Springs Church.
"With any huge tragedy that would happen in our community, we would want to lend a hand — that's what the counseling center is there for, for the community," she said.
Since opening in August, the center has been busy, San Paolo said, with clients coming from both the church and the surrounding community.
"It's been really nice to be able to help where needed," she said.
To obtain an appointment for free counseling, fill out a screening form at https://www.jotform.com/221017169878059.
Or, call the center at 719-495-6688.