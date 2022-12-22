Phantom Canyon Brewing Co. has tapped a special fundraising beer, "Q-mmunity Love" hazy IPA, with 100% of money raised from sales going to campaigns established to support the survivors and families of those killed in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

“We are earnest in our quest to get any amount of money we can muster to those in need right now and believe nothing brings people together better than sharing a round of beers,” said head brewer Charles McManus in a statement from the Springs brewery.

Phantom Canyon is part of the larger Breckenridge-Wynkoop family, which has agreed to match 100% of donations brought in by the fundraising beer at the Springs' brewery and restaurant, as well as from sales at Wynkoop Brewing Company, Cherry Cricket Ballpark and Cherry Cricket Cherry Creek in Denver.

All money from the sale of Q-mmunity Love beer — available in $8 pints, $16 crowlers and $32 growlers — will be allocated between two funds, Club Q Victims and Survivors Compassion Fund and The Trevor Project, according to the brewery.

The attack at Club Q, a popular LGBTQ+ dance club and drag performance venue in Colorado Springs, killed five and injured more than a dozen people on Nov. 19.