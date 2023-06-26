Numerous victims and their families from the Club Q mass shooting that left five dead gave their reactions Monday after Anderson Aldrich pleaded guilty to more than 50 charges and was sentenced to 2,000-plus years in prison.

Aldrich pleaded guilty in a capacity courtroom to five counts of first-degree murder and 46 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance — whose ages ranged from 22 to 40 — died in the shooting. Seventeen more were injured by gunfire at the LGBTQ+ nightclub on North Academy Boulevard on Nov. 19.

In between Aldrich pleading guilty and Judge Michael McHenry's sentencing of the shooter, victims and their families gave their victim impact statements.

Jeff Aston, the father of Daniel Aston, 28, one of the five killed in the shooting, was among the first to speak to the court.

“Daniel Aston should be here, he was in the prime of his life, he was happy,” said Jeff Aston. “He had family and many many friends he loved, and who loved him.”

Wyatt Kent, partner of Daniel Aston, was celebrating his birthday with a drag performance and dance party at Club Q the night of the shooting.

“We as queer people were attacked on Nov. 19," Kent said. “I forgive this individual, as they are the symbol of a broken system.”

Aldrich was accused of fatally shooting five people and injuring nearly two dozen at the nightclub. Aldrich faced 323 charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, hate crimes and more from the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“Our whole world changed not by choice," said Richard Fierro, whose daughter had been dating Vance, 22. Fierro, a military veteran and local businessman, helped subdue and disarm Aldrich.

“His decision to murder, mame and destory is one that is unforgivable to me,” Fierro said.

Ashley Paugh, 35, had traveled to Colorado Springs from La Junta for a night out with friends before the shooting.

“With one cowardly act my wife, my best friend, the mother of my child is gone,” said Kurt Paugh, her husband.

“Ashley was a loving woman, taken by one senseless act of hate. Why isn't the punishment for this much harder? … His punishment should be painful and match the pain he caused my wife, and many others."

Raymond Green Vance was at Club Q with his longtime girlfriend, her parents and a group of friends on that fatal Saturday night.

“He was always there for his family and friends," said his mother, Adriana Vance. "HE never harmed a soul.”

“He was killed in a horrific manor in what amounted to less than five minutes. This man doesn’t deserve to go on. What matters now, is that he never sees a sunrise, or a sunset.”

Tiffany Loving, the sister of Kelly Loving, 40, said through her attorney "just like that my sister became a number.”

“I love my sister dearly, I miss her so much," Tiffany Loving said. I can't help but feel robbed. ... I refuse to let my sister be erased by horrific violence on the LGBTQ community."