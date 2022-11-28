The mother of the Club Q shooting suspect is facing two charges over her alleged behavior just hours after her child was arrested in the Nov. 19 attack, which left five people dead and more than a dozen others injured, according to a court summons issued by Colorado Springs police and obtained by media outlets.

Laura Voepel, 45, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was not booked into jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25, according to Gazette news partner 9News.