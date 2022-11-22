The suspect in Saturday night’s Club Q shooting has been booked in El Paso County jail, according to a tweet from Colorado Springs police on Tuesday.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was turned over to the sheriff’s office by CSPD. Aldrich was being detained at the hospital according to police and is facing 10 arrest-only charges — five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury.

Aldrich is scheduled to make an appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court virtually on Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. for a hearing on advisement.

There is no date set for Aldrich's first in person appearance in court.

According to court records Aldrich's lawyer is listed as Joseph M. Archambault, who is the chief trial deputy for the Office of the Colorado State Public Defender. Court records show that Archambault filed six motions to the court on behalf of Aldrich on Tuesday.

The Gazette requested the contents of the motions but were informed by Jon Sarche, a spokesperson for the Colorado Judicial Department, that they would be posted online as they become available.

According to the booking details from the El Paso County jail, Aldrich is listed at 6-foot-4 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds.

The shooting just before midnight Saturday left five people dead and 18 more injured. On Monday, police announced the names of the five killed in the shooting.

Aldrich was subdued by two bystanders, Thomas James and Richard Fierro, inside of Club Q, according to police.