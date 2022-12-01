Resources are available to anyone having difficulty dealing with the Club Q shootings or just wanting someone to listen and talk. Also, there are events scheduled in support of the nightclub victims.
• GoFundMe has 12 verified GoFundMe appeals, including some for specific families, at www.gofundme.com/c/act/colorado-springs-club-q-shooting.
• Good Judy Garage in Denver, an LGBTQ+ business, raised $25,000 in two hours after starting a GoFundMe drive. The initial goal was upped to $50,000 and as of Dec. 1 is at over $825,500 as donations continue 12 days after the shooting.
• Club Q benefit show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the City Auditorium in Colorado Springs to help the Club Q family pay its bills. All proceeds will go to Club Q staff and performers whose incomes were disrupted. More info here.
• Club Q benefit at 6 p.m. Friday at Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St. Open forum/mic as well as a moment of silence for those lost. Live bands. Food. Good drinks. Art, jewelry, meal prep, tattoos, piercings, dinner for two, and many more prizes to be won. More info here.
• Fritzy's Follies Winter Wonderland at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fritzy's, 103 S. Wahsatch Ave. Proceeds from the vaudeville show go to Club Q victims. More info here.
• MSC Counseling Center, 7375 Adventure Way, off Woodmen and Black Forest roads, is offering free counseling services to anyone affected by the shooting. Up to six free sessions are available, said Juliette Cooley of Mountain Springs Church, which provides space for independent counselors to set up therapy practice for the community at-large. To obtain an appointment for free counseling, fill out a screening form at https://www.jotform.com/221017169878059. Or, call the center at 719-495-6688.
• Colorado Crisis Services operates a 24/7 hotline for behavioral health assistance at 844-493-8255, or text “TALK” to 38255. A crisis counselor or trained professional will assess risk and determine if a mobile response is necessary.
• Cedar Springs Hospital, 719-633-4114, 2135 Southgate Road, 24/7 referrals and assessments by phone or online for individuals of all ages who suffer from psychiatric disorders, substance abuse or co-occurring conditions.
• Diversus Health, 719-635-7000, 115 S. Parkside Drive, 24/7 walk-in crisis center for all ages, regardless of ability to pay, for crisis services and counseling, as well as around-the-clock care for mental well-being.
• Peak View Behavioral Health Assessment team, 719-355-1028, 7353 Sisters Grove, 24/7 free assessments for any age seeking help and support for mental health and/or substance abuse.
• Pikes Peak United Way 2-1-1 has people available to help callers find resources they need to deal with the shootings now and later.
• Inside Out Youth Services is closed for safety planning until further notice. Drop-in hours and programming will be held on its Discord server for anyone ages 13-24 who wishes to come together in virtual community. Discord server open for participants. insideoutys.org
• "988" suicide prevention is the three-digit, national number connecting directly to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, a national network of 200 crisis centers. For those in crisis or those with a friend or family member in crisis.
• Safe 2 Tell Colorado: The place to anonymously report if someone is struggling, if there are threats, if there is something to report to protect oneself or others. The mission: when you see something, say something. safe2tell.org
• Greater Resilience Information Toolkit trains community volunteers "to promote wellness and resilience among fellow community members" and is available during times of crisis such as the Club Q shootings to help a community move forward. At the UCCS Lyda Hill Institute for Human Resilience, 4863 N. Nevada Ave. 719-255-4253. resilience.uccs.edu