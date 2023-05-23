Club Q is offering a new way for patrons to help with fundraising for a permanent tribute to the victims of November's mass shooting at the LGBTQ+ nightclub.

Through a collaboration with Fundraising Brick, patrons can purchase a personalized 4x8 tile for $150, which will be part of a tribute on the nightclub's patio to the five people who were killed and the more than a dozen others who were wounded in the shooting.

“All tiles that are purchased will be permanently installed inside the patio of Club Q to recognize and thank those who help us complete the construction of our tribute,” states the Club Q Facebook page. “You can become a permanent part of Club Q's story, and we hope you will support us as we complete this project.”

Club Q, set to reopen by autumn, said tiles are in limited supply and can be purchased online.

“Hate will not win, and we look forward to returning our space to the LGBTQ community,” the Colorado Springs nightclub's social media account said.