The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that a motions hearing for alleged Club Q shooter Anderson Aldrich scheduled for Friday had been vacated.

The motions hearing for Aldrich was set at an earlier hearing on March 31, where Judge Michael McHenry stated he couldn't rule on one motion filed by the defense at the time.

The motion in question from Aldrich's defense was about evidence in the possession of law enforcement that had not been shared with the defense.

The evidence comes from the communication app Discord, which Aldrich used frequently and, at one point, sent a photo that had been altered to show a rifle scope trained in on a person at a Pride parade.

According to a defense motion to vacate the Friday hearing obtained by The Gazette, Aldrich's defense attorneys stated that further information is being sent "by the end of the month" to the defense from the warrant issued to Discord by law enforcement.

"With these additional records on the way, it would be premature to litigate this issue before defense counsel has had time to review the disclosures proposed in the district attorney’s response," the defense motion states. "Only after a review of these future disclosures will counsel know whether the assistance of the Court in acquiring further discovery will be necessary."

Additionally, at Aldrich's previous motions hearing McHenry stated it would be "likely" he would rule in favor of the defense on the evidence issue.

Aldrich's next court appearance is an arraignment hearing scheduled for May 30, where Aldrich will likely enter a plea to the 323 charges the defendant faces for allegedly killing five and injuring nearly two dozen more at the Club Q shooting in November 2022.

An update to Aldrich's sanity examination being conducted by the defense — which could determine if Aldrich will plead not guilty by reason of insanity — is expected to be given at the May arraignment hearing.

Last week, Aldrich's mother Laura Voepel appeared in court virtually via WebEx regarding her case, where she faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest from the early morning hours of Nov. 20, 2022. Aldrich allegedly conducted the Club Q shooting hours before on Nov. 19.

Voepel's attorney last week filed two different motions, obtained by The Gazette, which detail that Voepel is undergoing an examination, the type of which is redacted. Possible examinations can include those regarding mental health.

Court records show Voepel is scheduled to appear back in court on May 11 for a motions hearing.

Aldrich is currently held in the El Paso County jail on a no-bond hold. If found guilty of even one of the first-degree murder charges, Aldrich will be sentenced to life in prison per Colorado law.