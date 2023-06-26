Anderson Aldrich pleaded guilty to more than 50 charges on Monday morning for last November's Club Q mass shooting that left five dead in Colorado Springs.

Aldrich pleaded guilty in a capacity 4th Judicial District courtroom to five counts of first-degree murder and 46 counts of attempted first-degree murder. Aldrich was sentenced to five life sentences and more than 2,000 years in prison.

Aldrich was accused of fatally shooting five people and injuring nearly two dozen at the LGBTQ+ nightclub Club Q on North Academy Boulevard on Nov. 19. Aldrich faced 323 charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, hate crimes and more from the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance — whose ages ranged from 22 to 40 — died in the shooting. Seventeen more were injured by gunfire.

"I intentionally and after deliberation caused the death of each victim listed in those accounts," Aldrich informed the court after pleading guilty to 51 total charges.

Aldrich additionally pleaded no contest to two counts of bias-motivated crime.

“I believe there is a high probability of being found guilty at trial on those counts, so I’m pleading no contest,” Aldrich stated.

After numerous victim impact statements to the court, Aldrich was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences in the Colorado Department of Corrections for each guilty plea of first-degree murder, 48 years in the Department of Corrections to run consecutively for each attempted first-degree murder charge, totaling to 2,208 years in prison.

Aldrich also received three years and 164 days in prison for pleading no contest to the bias-motivated crime charge.

As Judge Michael McHenry read Aldrich the sentence, tears could be seen throughout the emotianal courtroom.

"When you commit a hate crime, you are targeting a group of people for their simple existence," McHenry told Aldrich before issuing his sentence. "For taking these five lives, and attempting to take 46 more you will now spend the rest of your life in prison. We grieve this loss of life, and we affirm the value of all members of our community. Justice demands no less."

Aldrich's attorney, Joseph Archambault, spoke on behalf of Aldrich prior to sentencing, claiming that Aldrich feels regret.

"They (Aldrich) are deeply remorseful, deeply sorry," Archambault said to McHenry. "They know they can't do anything to make it right."

As Archambault read the words of Aldrich, a soft rumble could be heard throughout the courtroom.

When 4th Judicial District Attorney and lead prosecutor Michael Allen gave his statement to the court, he referred to the claims of Aldrich being remorseful as "completely disgusting."

"Those statements are self-serving in nature," Allen said. "(Aldrich) wanted to make himself the victim."

Prior to the plea deal being read, Aldrich acknowledged identifying as non-binary.

11:30 a.m. update

Following Aldrich pleading guilty, numerous victims and their families of the Club Q mass shooting gave their victim impact statements prior to McHenry sentencing Aldrich.

“Our whole world changed not by choice," said Richard Fierro, whose daughter had been dating Raymond Green Vance, 22. Fierro, a military veteran and local businessman, helped subdue and disarm Aldrich.

“His decision to murder, maim and destroy is one that is unforgivable to me,” Fierro said.

9:10 a.m. update

Among the first to share victim impact statements was Jeff Aston, the father of Daniel Aston, 28, one of the five killed in the shooting.

“Daniel Aston should be here, he was in the prime of his life, he was happy,” said Jeff Aston. “He had family and many many friends he loved, and who loved him.”

Wyatt Kent was celebrating his birthday with a drag performance and dance party at Club Q the night of the shooting that claimed his partner Daniel Aston.

“We as queer people were attacked on Nov. 19," Kent said. “I forgive this individual, as they are the symbol of a broken system.”

Ashley Paugh, 35, had traveled to Colorado Springs from La Junta for a night out with friends before the shooting.

“With one cowardly act my wife, my best friend, the mother of my child is gone,” said Kurt Paugh, her husband.

“Ashley was a loving woman, taken by one senseless act of hate. Why isn't the punishment for this much harder? … His punishment should be painful and match the pain he caused my wife, and many others."

Raymond Green Vance was at Club Q with his longtime girlfriend, her parents and a group of friends on that fatal Saturday night.

“He was always there for his family and friends," said his mother, Adriana Vance. "He never harmed a soul.”

“He was killed in a horrific manner in what amounted to less than five minutes. This man doesn’t deserve to go on. What matters now, is that he never sees a sunrise, or a sunset.”

Tiffany Loving, the sister of Kelly Loving, 40, said through her attorney "just like that my suster became a number.”

“I love my sister dearly, I miss her so much," Tiffany Loving said. I can't help but feel robbed. ... I refuse to let my sister be erased by horrific violence on the LGBTQ community."