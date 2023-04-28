Almost a million dollars in donations to the Club Q Victims and Survivors Compassion Fund will be distributed directly to survivors and the families of five people killed in the Nov. 19 mass shooting in Colorado Springs, the fund’s steering committee announced Thursday.

The committee says all of the $939,978 collected from more than 20,000 donors since Nov. 20 will go to 48 “validated” applicants, with amounts based on “self-selected” tiers: those who were traumatized, wounded, injured, or who are surviving family members of Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump and Ashley Paugh. The distribution of “gifts” from the fund is not based on financial need, it said.

Before coming to a decision on how to distribute the money, the steering committee said it “carefully considered submitted written comments” as well as public input received during a town hall meeting in January. A final plan was approved April 19 by the group composed of trauma specialists, community leaders, health and legal experts and survivors of previous mass casualty events.

Club Q survivor Michael Anderson, among the beneficiaries approved by the steering committee, said he recently received information explaining the fund’s distribution method, and what to expect next.

“Obviously, the first tier and highest beneficiaries of that fund are the families of the deceased,” he said. “From there on down, it’s based on how many days you were in the hospital … then people who were present and injured in the shooting, but not injured by gunfire. That’s the category I was in.”

The lowest payout tier, he said, is people who survived the mass shooting with “only” psychological trauma.

Denver business owner Faith Haug established the fundraising campaign the day after the shooting as a GoFundMe drive with a $5,000 goal, which she hoped could help offset funeral and medical expenses. By early December, donations had surpassed $800,000 and Haug partnered with the National Compassion Fund to create a centralized pool that promised to funnel 100% of all donations directly to victims.

“We have simply been stewards of these funds committed to honoring the intent of more than 20,000 gracious donors who stepped up to help those directly impacted by this tragedy,” said National Compassion Fund executive director, Jeff Dion. “Although these donations could never make the survivors whole, we are hopeful these donations provide the recipients with some comfort knowing that there are many people who wanted to give something to help them in whatever way possible.”

The National Compassion Fund was created after the 2012 Aurora Theater shooting by families who sought to save others from being “revictimized” by nonprofits that charge sometimes-hefty administration fees. It has served as a central organization for public donations to victims of the Orlando Nightclub shooting, mass shootings in Atlanta, Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, and a number of other mass casualty events.

Established as an open-ended campaign with no set end-date, the fund is now closed and online donations via the nonprofit's website have been disabled.

A number of GoFundMe drives supporting individual Club Q survivors, as well as the creation of a tribute garden at the club off North Academy Blvd., are still accepting donations, as is the Colorado Healing Fund.