The American Association of University Women hosted a panel sponsored by the National Alliance of Mental Illness Saturday titled “After Club Q: How we recover as a community” to promote healing, education and conversation surrounding the aftermath of the tragic shooting at Club Q, a local LGBTQ+ nightclub, in November of 2022.

Influential figures from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, The Place, and Community Health Partnership gathered to host a conversation on LGBTQ+ awareness and how to bring action and response to a community whose resources are limited for its sizable presence in Colorado Springs.

Mary Ellen Benson, director of strategy and impact for CHP and moderator of the panel, welcomed the group to enter the conversation with an open mind and “to seek, listen, understand, and ask questions.”

“We are working to convene, collaborate and bring folks together in the spirit of true community systems change so that we can move forward with some of our large community challenges,” Benson said.

Homelessness, suicide prevention, substance abuse, behavioral health, and health equity were some of the issues outlined by Benson to be discussed during the panel.

The panel itself consisted of four local professionals involved in addressing these issues through lived experience, and various nonprofit work.

Present on the panel were Shawna Kemppainen, director of The Place; Rachel Keener, project manager for CHP’s LGBTQUIA+ Health Equity Project; Jerry Albrient, a retiree and now volunteer with Pikes Peak Mental Health Services; and Sarah Banta, peer programs coordinator for NAMI.

Kemppainen noted that The Place, a Colorado Springs nonprofit is dedicated to helping young people, helps those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

“I’m here because the conversation about LGBTQIA+ health in our community; youth health and homelessness, and how we react after a crisis is very important,” Kemppainen said. “It’s a conversation that needs to be ongoing.”

“When a youth comes out if their parents and caregivers can simply have a neutral approach, that actually cuts the suicide rate to 30%," Kemppainen said. "It’s so important to take people as they are, and accept them as they are, and doing that is what the evidence shows creates a healthy environment for people coming out.”

The conversation surrounding the Nov. 19 tragedy’s aftermath expanded on availability and visibility of resources throughout the two-hour discussion.

One point of conversation surrounded the need to find a space for available long-term resources.

Although instrumental in providing virtual assistance in the aftermath of the Club Q tragedy, Inside Out Youth Services, a community center for struggling LGBTQ+ youth and their families, was forced to shut down in-person services due to hate-group threats and lack of security following the November tragedy and remains closed.

CHP's Keener cited this is an example of the need to identify gaps in resources and strive to find solutions.

“This is drawing attention to the deficiency of resources present in our community for this group of people,” Keener said.

Keener outlined her perspective on the importance of leveraging funding toward resources and building relationships through various programs and organizations throughout the city.

“We are still small community organizations working to do a lot with little resources,” Keener said.

Albrient, a Colorado Springs resident for 30 years, discussed experience in disaster response and spiritual care with Pikes Peak Mental Health and his travels as a monk.

Albrient married the owners of Club Q and was at their home for dinner the night of the shooting.

Agreeing with his fellow panelists in terms of promoting longevity in after-disaster resources, Albrient relayed his hopes for the state of the community.

“I want people to understand, to listen, and to not judge.” Albrient said, “I think that is probably the most important piece. Let’s step away from the judgment and the condemnation and let’s look to the love.”