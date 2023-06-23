The Colorado Healing Fund will disburse nearly $1 million in additional contributions to Club Q survivors and victims' family members, the nonprofit announced Friday afternoon.

The announcement comes three days after Club Q survivors and family members of those killed or injured in the Nov. 19 mass shooting at the popular Colorado Springs LGBTQIA+ nightclub gathered at City Hall, calling on the healing fund to release about $1.1 million in additional contributions it raised in their names but has not yet distributed in the wake of the tragedy.

Colorado Healing Fund will disperse $811,400 to survivors and family members, $761,400 of which it will pay to victims in lump-sum cash distributions, the nonprofit's Executive Director Jordan Finegan said in a news release. It will disburse another $50,000 in contributions to cover specific victim assistance requests.

Ashtin Gamblin, who was shot nine times on Nov. 19 while working as "the front door girl" at Club Q, said Friday she was skeptical the fund would deliver on its recent commitment to distribute additional donations.

She told The Gazette that the fund had not contacted her about the distribution yet.

"I think until I have an actual check that this is an empty promise, especially because we have yet to be notified before media was. That's not usually how these things work. We get notified well before anybody else, so I definitely feel like this is an empty promise (and) I guess we're going to see how it goes," Gamblin said.

After the next round of donations are circulated, Colorado Healing Fund will have distributed about $2.9 million of approximately $3.2 million it has received to date in donations to Club Q shooting survivors and their families, Finegan said in the release. Organizers say the fund is reserving about $300,000 to support long-term victim needs.

Earlier this week, shooting survivors and family members said many of them haven't been able to properly grieve, cope with or heal from the tragedy in which five people were killed and about two dozen others were wounded because they have been trying to get the funds they need to pay rent and put food on the table.

Some were forced to go back to work to pay their bills and others lost their jobs because of injuries or mental trauma they endured in the shooting, survivors said.

Colorado Healing Fund does not issue payments directly to victims, affected families or others impacted by a mass tragedy event. Rather, the organization issues payments to community partner organizations working directly with victims, who transfer the funds to recipients. Victims are reimbursed after they submit receipts from payments for approved expenses.

The nonprofit uses funds to address survivors' and families' short-term, intermediate and long-term needs, because victims commonly experience additional trauma in the months and years following an event like a mass shooting, Finegan said in a previous interview this week.

Colorado Healing Fund will distribute the additional $811,400 to Club Q survivors, victims' families and those immediately impacted through its community partners, Finegan said in the release.

The organization is working on a timeline to distribute the lump-sum cash contributions and is working with state and local organizations to continue victim support, she said.