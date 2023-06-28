Impact Christian Church in Woodland Park is inviting kids from 3 years old (need to be potty trained) through fifth grade to blast off for Space Camp July 24-30.

Drop off is at 8:50 a.m. and lift off each day is at 9 a.m. until touchdown at noon.

There will be games, crafts, lessons, singing, snacks, and lots of space facts with some really cool surprises and even some special appearances.

All this as they learn about Jesus. The theme verse for the week is Psalm 19:1-4. “The heavens proclaim the glory of God. The skies display his craftmanship. Day after day they continue to speak; night after night they make him known. They speak without a sound or word; their voice is never heard. Yet their message has gone throughout the earth, and their words to all the world.”

Space Camp is free and all you have to do is go to https://www.impactcc.net

On July 30, there is a picnic after Impact’s Outdoor Service at 10 a.m. All Space Camp attendees and their families are encouraged to attend and Space Campers will be singing a song or two.

Leaders are excited preparing for Space Camp and ready to explore and learn with the kids. It’s a great way to give something special for the kids to do during the summer and it’s all free.

“All volunteers and leaders have been through safety training, and we look forward to telling your child about Jesus at Space Camp,” said Sandi Weece, Impact’s Children’s Director and Space Commander.

Impact Christian Church is located approximately 2.5 miles West on Highway 67 from the intersection of Highways 24 and 67 in Woodland Park. It’s on the right, just past Shinning Mountain Golf Course. 27400 Colorado 67, Woodland Park.