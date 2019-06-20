Located 9.5 miles from Gardner, Colorado, the Huerfano County Reveille fire is now 156 acres large with 0% containment. A recent update on InciWeb states that this fire is expected to be fully contained by the end of July. The rugged and remote location of the fire has made this blaze tricky to fight thus far.
Current efforts include a chipping operation, along with suppression repair work.
An update on the official Facebook page states that warm, dry weather is moving into the area with strong winds possible. This could aid in additional spread.
No evacuations are underway and no high-value property is at-risk.