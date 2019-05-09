HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- Both suspects in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting attempted to set fire to the older suspect's home before the shooting, according to sources.
Devon Erickson, 18, and a juvenile are accused in the shooting.
Law enforcement sources said the two suspects attempted to start a fire at Erickson's home before they departed for the shooting Tuesday.
