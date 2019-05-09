No thought for their own safety: Hero students disarm gunman
Devon Erickson, an accused STEM School shooter, appears at the Douglas County Courthouse in Castle Rock, Colo., Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The attackers were identified by law enforcement officials as 18-year-old Erickson and a younger student who is a juvenile and was not named. They allegedly walked into the STEM School Highlands Ranch through an entrance without metal detectors and opened fire in two classrooms.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- Both suspects in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting attempted to set fire to the older suspect's home before the shooting, according to sources.

Devon Erickson, 18, and a juvenile are accused in the shooting.

Law enforcement sources said the two suspects attempted to start a fire at Erickson's home before they departed for the shooting Tuesday.

