PUEBLO — When Sand Creek girls’ soccer coach Jeremy Tafoya refers to sophomore Jadyn LeDoux as a superstar, he’s talking about more than her prowess on the pitch, though that was prevalent in Wednesday’s 1-0 state quarterfinal win over Pueblo Centennial at Dutch Clark Stadium.
After LeDoux spoke about her performance, including the game-winning goal midway through the first half against the No. 2 seed in the state, her coach encouraged her to share another accomplishment.
“I got student of the month,” the sophomore with a 4.0 grade-point average said reluctantly after her coach prodded.
The forward’s physical gifts, most notably her pace, were more obvious during the quarterfinal when temperatures neared 90 degrees at kickoff.
LeDoux’s speed was on display as she raced down the right side early and often against the Bulldog defense.
She got in behind a couple of times early but had to wait for nearly a half-hour before she got her goal, chasing down a through ball from classmate Sydney Lasater and beating the Centennial keeper.
“I kinda was hesitant at first because I wasn’t sure if I was going to get taken out by the goalie or not,” LeDoux said. “But then I was like, ‘I’ve got to do it in order to get a goal for the team.’”
The sacrifice and ensuing collision paid off, and although the Scorpions pushed for a second, the Sand Creek defense had to work for the full 80 minutes. Madeline Schuemann, the Scorpion center back who did a lot of heavy lifting, and goalkeeper Lexi Montero could not celebrate until a clearance in the final 10 seconds.
“It was a little tense, but I’ve heard that good teams can make it out with a 1-0 score,” Schuemann said. “And that’s what we did.”
With Sand Creek’s attacking style using just three defenders, Tafoya places a lot of responsibility on Schuemann’s shoulders.
“My three defenders, man, they just stepped it up,” the Sand Creek coach said.
“And Madeline Schuemann is a wall.”
While some coaches would switch to a more defensive system in a close game with so much on the line, that’s not Tafoya’s style. The coach likened it to playing conservative defense in American football.
“When they go into prevent defense, you don’t win,” Tafoya said.
Behind its attack-minded system, Sand Creek, the No. 7 seed, will play No. 3 Evergreen in a semifinal Saturday.
“It feels amazing,” Schuemann said. “It’s been a long journey.”
Tofaya said he tried to play more defensively with four in the back to prepare for a deep postseason run but the Scorpions gave up goals and played from behind, erasing that idea.
“I’m never doing that again,” Tafoya said. “We’re going to live and die trying to score goals.”
In the quarterfinals, a couple of sophomore stars kept a special Scorpion season alive.