An anonymous shopper gave Toys 'R' Us a parting gift just before its stores around the country prepared to close their doors for the last time.
It was a gift so big that a Raleigh, North Carolina, store didn't even open for its last scheduled day on Friday.
The price tag: $1 million, which employees say the buyer spent on whatever toys were left in the store, according to CNN affiliate WNCN.
And the toys' destination: into the arms of needy children, WNCN reported.
So instead of spending their last day on Friday manning cash registers or helping customers, staff took the toys off the emptying shelves and packed them into boxes.