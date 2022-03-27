It might be the biggest night for movies, but music also has a shining spot at the Oscars.

Consider classic songs such as “Over the Rainbow” and “The Way You Look Tonight.” Consider two of the most prominent songs of the last two decades: “Let It Go” and “Lose Yourself.”

Each of these musical numbers found fame thanks to their starring roles in movies. And the Oscars have deemed each of them best original song. Each win was a moment in musical history.

During the Oscars on Sunday, there will be plenty to pay attention to with jokes from hosts such as Amy Schumer, speeches from winners and seeing who wins what.

The 94th Academy Awards are scheduled Sunday, March 27, 2022, and the broadcast will air at 6 p.m. Mountain time on ABC.

Here are some music moments to pay attention to, too, as they might be ones remembered for years to come.

Performances

In the past, the Oscars have treated viewers to grand musical breaks. Memorable performances include Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On,” Adele belting out “Skyfall” and Elton John making us feel the love with “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” The dynamic changed in 2021, when songs were performed during a taped pre-show. It looks like we’re again in store for some star-studded — and live — music this year, with four of the nominees for best original song slated to sing on the main telecast. Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra are set to perform.

Musical guests

We’ll be seeing some star musicians on stage, even if they might not be singing. Hitmakers Shawn Mendes, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Halle Bailey will be presenting awards. And since Billie Eilish and Beyoncé are among the nominees, we might see them on screen more than once.

Best original song

As mentioned above, the Oscars have a pretty good track record of picking music that stands out and stands the test of the time. Among music-minded categories such as best original score and best original musical, the most interest might go to which original song will snag the golden trophy.

This year’s best original song category is stacked with big names in music and hit songs. Will we get an Oscar speech from Van Morrison or Lin-Manuel Miranda? Which of these songs will we still remember next year? We don’t know, but we do know the nominees:

• “Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” written by Van Morrison

• “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda

• “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days,” written by Diane Warren

• “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” written by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

• “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die,” written by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

An iconic song

We only get to watch the Oscars live once per year, so we only get to hear that one particular piece of music once per year. It’s the instrumental tune that plays when winners talk too long, delicately drowning out their gratitude. Let’s be sure to enjoy the “time to wrap it up” song while we can and look for fun reactions from speech-givers when they hear those dreaded notes.