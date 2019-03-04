Single-digit temperatures and snow-packed roads made for a treacherous commute Monday in the Pikes Peak region.
Interstate 25 was snow-covered through the city as were most major streets after a storm Sunday dropped several inches of snow, piling up a weekend total of nearly a foot in some Colorado Springs neighborhoods.
The area's biggest school district called off class. Colorado Springs School District 11 announced the cancellation due to inclement weather just after 5 a.m. Harrison School District 2 and Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 cancelled shortly after that. They were later joined by Academy School District 20, Widefield, Fountain-Fort Carson and Lewis-Palmer.
On the east side of El Paso County, Ellicott and Peyton schools were closed. But some schools in Teller County were giving it a go Monday. Woodland Park School District was sticking with a two-hour delay as of 6:45 a.m.
Most military bases in the Pikes Peak region delayed reporting for troops and the city of Colorado Springs asked its workers to sleep in until 10 a.m. El Paso County offices also delayed the start of the day for workers.
There's no extra sleep for the city's plow drivers. The streets department said it had all available plows working to clear arterial streets. Police agencies through the region were on "accident alert" which means drivers involved in fender-benders can exchange information and file a report later.
The Colorado Department of Transportation took to Twitter Monday to announce closures of several mountain passes.
Wolf Creek, Red Mountain and Lizard Head passes were closed due to heavy mountain snow and a avalanches in the high country.
The National Weather Service predicts a few flurries in the city before 8 a.m. and frigid temperatures climbing into the teens for a daily high.
Winter's icy grip, though, is fleeting in the Pikes Peak region. Temperatures are expected to hit the 50s by Wednesday, with temperate conditions lasting into Friday.
"All of this in response to a ridge of high pressure building over the area," said Klint Skelly, a meteorologist with the Weather Service office in Pueblo.
But the trend of weekend storms could continue as forecasters cast a wary eye on a low pressure system over the Pacific Ocean.
Skelly said if that system heads north, we'll have a clear and warm start to the weekend. If it heads south, we're in for another wild weekend.
If you find the cold weather depressing, think back to warm memories from a decade ago. On this date in 2009, temperatures in the Pikes Peak region hit a record-breaking high of 77.