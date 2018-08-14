Smoky Yosemite reopens to public

SAN FRANCISCO • Yosemite National Park reopened its scenic valley Tuesday after a nearly three-week closure due to nearby wildfires but advised visitors to expect some smoke in the air and limited lodging and food services in the popular California park.
Meanwhile, a blaze in Montana prompted a hasty evacuation of hundreds of visitors at another national park.
At least nine homes and cabins in a historic district of Glacier National Park were destroyed in a wildfire that raged through the Montana park’s busiest area, with hundreds of summer homes, cabins and a lakefront lodge.
Park officials said the lost buildings include the so-called Big House at Kelly’s Camp, a resort developed early last century serving auto travelers along Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun Road.