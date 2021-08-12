Whether it’s called barbecue, barbeque or BBQ, it’s about cooking meats low and slow. At Front Range Barbeque, it’s difficult not to fill, then chill.
This popular Old Colorado City restaurant is known for its smoky flavors, bar and as a venue for live music. I’ll add friendly staff to the list. After all, places don’t stay in business for more than 20 years if they don’t have the right combination of good food and service. Our server, for example, has been with Front Range for nearly five years; she said one person has been there for 17 years and another since the eatery opened.
It’s not just the servers who are constant — patrons are just as steadfast. A couple at a nearby table said they stop in every time they visit Colorado Springs, which, except for 2020, is every summer. Plenty of locals are quick to call Front Range their favorite place for barbecue.
If you’re lucky, order brisket burnt ends as an appetizer ($11.95). (This might also be ordered as an entree.) Unfortunately, the ends have limited availability. Sometimes even dining early doesn’t make a difference. If the opportunity arises, though, these are the caramelized end pieces, more like chunks, of smoked brisket that are grilled and topped with the house-made sweet and spicy sauce. The meat is chewy and the sauce is tangy.
The best options at Front Range are its combination plates. These come with two mini cornbread muffins, a choice of two sides and fried onion straws. If the latter was offered as one of the sides, it would be among my choices. They’re crispy like mini onion rings and are served atop whichever meats are ordered.
Another plus of the combos is the chance to sample several meats at once. The sliced brisket and pulled pork plate ($19.95) is the perfect pairing. Both meats are tender, and plastic bottles of the house barbecue sauces are on the table to further enhance the flavors. The Original sauce is smokier than the sweet and spicy, but I’m partial to the latter. Pulled chicken and kielbasa sausage are other meats offered to create the Two Timer Combos.
A rib combo includes a half rack of ribs and a choice of one of the above mentioned meats ($22.95). We opted just for the half slab of ribs ($18.95) simply because this is a lot of food. When meat falls off the bone, you know it doesn’t get much more tender than this. The ribs are slow-cooked rotisserie style with a house rub; it surely includes cardamom for a sweet, peppery flavor.
Side choices include baked beans, coleslaw, mashed potatoes, green beans, red rice and beans, french fries and a special side of the day. On my visit it was like a three-bean salad made with black beans, corn and chickpeas with tangy vinaigrette. The red beans and rice are spicy with Andouille sausage. Green beans are cooked with bacon and onion.
Baked beans are my favorite of the sides sampled. These are sweet without being overly saccharine and have a hint of smokiness.
Live music is featured most Wednesdays and Sundays, which makes Front Range more than a popular place for smoky flavors.