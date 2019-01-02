As students get ready to head back to school for the remainder of the year and we all struggle to write ‘2019’ on our papers, let’s take a look back on an epic year for 2018 Pikes Peak region sports.
Here are my picks from each month of 2018:
JANUARY
David Ramsey: Rampart wrestler with cerebral palsy brings courage to the mat
FEBRUARY
Playing with the boys: Female hockey players in the Pikes Peak region are hanging tough
Five Colorado Springs area athletes win state wrestling championships
Rampart wins its first girls' swimming and diving state title; Cheyenne Mountain second
…. Oh, and the Eagles won the Super Bowl
MARCH
High school basketball: All-time greatest girls players from Colorado Springs
Lewis-Palmer boys advance to state basketball semifinals after Matthew Ragsdale's last-second shot
St. Mary's captures its first state girls' basketball title, defeating Colorado Springs Christian School
APRIL
After brain tumor, CSCS's Hannah Skrastins is trying to get her life back on track
Lewis-Palmer's Aric Althouse breaks 14-year-old pool, meet record at Cheyenne Mountain Invite
MAY
Pine Creek's Justin Olson named Colorado Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year
Cheyenne Mountain's Maxine Choi wins 4A girls' golf individual title
Fountain-Fort Carson boys' clinch 5A track title with three events to go
TCA girls' track and field team clinches 3A state championship
A tie at state track? Pine Creek’s Wyatt Wieland ties for first in 300m hurdles
Cheyenne Mountain boys' lacrosse wins first state title with comeback rally over Dawson
David Ramsey: Taylor White left blanket, and host of wonderful memories, for his mother, Angela
Cheyenne Mountain tennis sees 9-year title run end at 4A state girls' tournament
Manitou Springs baseball game delayed due to roaming deer
JUNE
Discovery Canyon's Lauren Gale named Gazette Preps Female Peak Performer of the Year at inaugural prep banquet
Palmer Ridge's Ty Evans named Gazette Preps Male Peak Performer of the Year at inaugural prep banquet
JULY
50 Days Until Kickoff: 50 Pikes Peak region football Players to Watch
Harrison's Tyrese Vanhorne learns from past mistakes as he heads to national track in North Carolina
Pine Creek's Riley Cornelio makes USA U18 40-man roster
AUGUST
Pine Creek football reigns victorious in battle of the best in the Pikes Peak region
Pine Creek's David Moore III set to begin second half of potentially record-setting career
Vista Ridge defensive end DeOnte Washington ready for more Division I offers after productive summer
David Ramsey: Pine Creek softball players honor late coach, who was their big sister, too
SEPTEMBER
Despite loss, Calhan makes return to varsity football
Lewis-Palmer's long volleyball winning streak ended
OCTOBER
Palmer Ridge continues climb in 4A boys' golf
Liberty, TCA earn top team finishes at state golf behind stand-out performance
David Ramsey: Faith brought Haitian soccer brothers to Colorado Springs
David Ramsey: Discovery Canyon's Nick Lorenz loses 4A state tennis final
The Classical Academy makes it a family affair while collecting two individual, one team 3A titles at state cross country
Thomas MacLaren School passes its first athletic test
NOVEMBER
Paul Klee: Class 4A or otherwise, Lewis-Palmer rules over Colorado high school volleyball
CSCS makes it to 3A volleyball final, falls to Lutheran
Air Academy ascends to top of 4A boys’ soccer again
Air Academy, Doherty wrestling compete in area's first outdoor dual
DECEMBER
With torn MCL, Ty Evans leads Palmer Ridge to back-to-back state 3A football titles with win over Pueblo East
First-year Mitchell teacher breathes new life into the girls’ swim program
Area basketball coaches play to their strengths when it comes to the 3-pointer
Ty Evans decommits from Colorado, plans to play quarterback at N.C. State
David Ramsey: Ty Evans has what it takes to lead N.C. State's pack
Doherty's Alijah Bates signs to play football at parent's alma mater, Arizona State
Manitou Springs student-athlete ice dancers prepare for nationals
David Ramsey: Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez led football revolution at Harrison High