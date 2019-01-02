Untitled-5.jpg

As students get ready to head back to school for the remainder of the year and we all struggle to write ‘2019’ on our papers, let’s take a look back on an epic year for 2018 Pikes Peak region sports.

Here are my picks from each month of 2018:

JANUARY

David Ramsey: Rampart wrestler with cerebral palsy brings courage to the mat

FEBRUARY

Playing with the boys: Female hockey players in the Pikes Peak region are hanging tough

Five Colorado Springs area athletes win state wrestling championships

Rampart wins its first girls' swimming and diving state title; Cheyenne Mountain second

…. Oh, and the Eagles won the Super Bowl

MARCH

High school basketball: All-time greatest girls players from Colorado Springs

Lewis-Palmer boys advance to state basketball semifinals after Matthew Ragsdale's last-second shot

St. Mary's captures its first state girls' basketball title, defeating Colorado Springs Christian School

APRIL

After brain tumor, CSCS's Hannah Skrastins is trying to get her life back on track

Lewis-Palmer's Aric Althouse breaks 14-year-old pool, meet record at Cheyenne Mountain Invite

MAY

Pine Creek's Justin Olson named Colorado Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year

Cheyenne Mountain's Maxine Choi wins 4A girls' golf individual title

Fountain-Fort Carson boys' clinch 5A track title with three events to go

TCA girls' track and field team clinches 3A state championship

A tie at state track? Pine Creek’s Wyatt Wieland ties for first in 300m hurdles

Cheyenne Mountain boys' lacrosse wins first state title with comeback rally over Dawson

David Ramsey: Taylor White left blanket, and host of wonderful memories, for his mother, Angela

Cheyenne Mountain tennis sees 9-year title run end at 4A state girls' tournament

Manitou Springs baseball game delayed due to roaming deer

JUNE

Discovery Canyon's Lauren Gale named Gazette Preps Female Peak Performer of the Year at inaugural prep banquet

Palmer Ridge's Ty Evans named Gazette Preps Male Peak Performer of the Year at inaugural prep banquet

JULY

50 Days Until Kickoff: 50 Pikes Peak region football Players to Watch

Harrison's Tyrese Vanhorne learns from past mistakes as he heads to national track in North Carolina

Pine Creek's Riley Cornelio makes USA U18 40-man roster

AUGUST

Pine Creek football reigns victorious in battle of the best in the Pikes Peak region

Pine Creek's David Moore III set to begin second half of potentially record-setting career

Vista Ridge defensive end DeOnte Washington ready for more Division I offers after productive summer

David Ramsey: Pine Creek softball players honor late coach, who was their big sister, too

SEPTEMBER

Despite loss, Calhan makes return to varsity football

Lewis-Palmer's long volleyball winning streak ended

Harrison ready for another historic season with Orlando Westbrook at the helm

OCTOBER

Palmer Ridge continues climb in 4A boys' golf

Liberty, TCA earn top team finishes at state golf behind stand-out performance

David Ramsey: Faith brought Haitian soccer brothers to Colorado Springs

David Ramsey: Discovery Canyon's Nick Lorenz loses 4A state tennis final

The Classical Academy makes it a family affair while collecting two individual, one team 3A titles at state cross country

Thomas MacLaren School passes its first athletic test

NOVEMBER

Paul Klee: Class 4A or otherwise, Lewis-Palmer rules over Colorado high school volleyball

CSCS makes it to 3A volleyball final, falls to Lutheran

Air Academy ascends to top of 4A boys’ soccer again

Air Academy, Doherty wrestling compete in area's first outdoor dual

DECEMBER

With torn MCL, Ty Evans leads Palmer Ridge to back-to-back state 3A football titles with win over Pueblo East

First-year Mitchell teacher breathes new life into the girls’ swim program

Area basketball coaches play to their strengths when it comes to the 3-pointer

Ty Evans decommits from Colorado, plans to play quarterback at N.C. State

David Ramsey: Ty Evans has what it takes to lead N.C. State's pack

Doherty's Alijah Bates signs to play football at parent's alma mater, Arizona State

Manitou Springs student-athlete ice dancers prepare for nationals

David Ramsey: Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez led football revolution at Harrison High

