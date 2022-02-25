Canadians, aside from the usual rabble of leftists that one finds anywhere in the world, are not especially known for protesting all that much. But apparently when we do, it becomes news.
The Canadian trucker protest had become less about the protest itself and the grievances it was meant to air, and much more about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wildly inappropriate response to it.
Trudeau tried vigorously to paint the protest as “violent and racist.” What nonsense. It had grown to become a bit obnoxious, perhaps, certainly disruptive (which is the point), but there was none of the property damage, looting, fires, rocks, Molotov cocktails, or scores of injured police officers that occurred during the Black Lives Matter/antifa riots of the summer of 2020; nor was there any attempt to storm the Parliament buildings, akin to what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. For that matter, there was far less damage done than in any of the numerous blockades and attacks on natural gas pipeline projects in the country over the past several years.
And yet, Trudeau saw fit to invoke the Emergencies Act, designed to only be brought into effect in the event of an actual national emergency — an existential threat to Canadian security, sovereignty and lives — to bring about an end to it. This is not a trivial issue.
What started as a pushback from truck drivers frustrated with the federal government’s vaccine requirement to reenter the country, quickly grew to a more general opposition to the bevy of mandates, shutdowns and restrictions imposed on Canadians under the aegis of the pandemic. Part of the reason was that Canada’s government-administered health system is perpetually on the verge of being overrun, pandemic or not. So when something like COVID-19 hits, the panic gripping the hospital system is more acute.
But Canadians are generally a freedom-loving people, and the various restrictions, which looked increasingly arbitrary and less-than-useful, began to wear thin. The truck convoy gave them a rare opportunity to vent the frustration which is generally pent up, almost as a point of national pride.
Granted, it had reached a point where the disruption had started to become more obnoxious than endearing, and the trade implications of blocking the border crossings were starting to erode the public sympathy the protest had garnered. And certainly there were laws broken — blocking roads and border crossings, civil parking and noise violations and the like. But that’s what normal laws and police are for.
What Trudeau did went far beyond that, and unnecessarily so. Police did not need a suspension of laws to be able to remove blockades, tow illegally parked vehicles and disperse or arrest any protesters who were becoming unruly. Current law covered all of that.
The most egregious, and potent, part of the Emergencies Act was the power it gave the federal government over individual financial accounts, allowing the Trudeau government to freeze bank accounts and cancel insurance policies without even a nod to due process, as well as require all crowdfunding platforms and payment service providers to register with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada.
The cautionary tales, as applicable in Colorado as Ontario, are that:
• The temptation for the government to misuse extraordinary emergency measures — necessary in a true emergency —as a convenient weapon against political adversaries is almost too much to pass up.
• Financial regulations will become the preferred weapon of governments seeking to crush free speech of political opponents.
• Freedom is fragile, and not only in places like China, Cuba, Russia, Iran and North Korea.
This, after all, took place in Canada, the true north strong and … whatever it is now.