I like to think that I’m fairly fashionable, but I also embrace comfort and practicality over style. I own a fanny pack, multiple pairs of floral sweatpants that I wear regularly, and since I don’t have prescription sunglasses, I don’t mind putting a cheap pair over my normal frames. And, what I would like to mention now, I wear socks with sandals.
Here’s my thinking: Feet are gross. I think I have pretty average feet, kind of small with high arches and itty bitty nails, but even so I HATE having them out, and I don’t like seeing other people’s feet.
Also, I hate exposing them to the elements and the grime of the world. It’s nasty. But it’s also summertime, and my Birkenstock knockoffs are one of my favorite possessions. So I throw some socks on
If I’m wearing a pair of annoying heels, I will grab a cute pair of patterned hosiery. I’m doing it now, and I don’t apologize. I refuse to deal with uncomfortable shoes, and will NOT tolerate blisters or other pain while I walk. I used to carry Band-Aids for quick relief, but as I’ve gotten older, I take the more comfortable, if uglier, route.
Not that I think it’s all that ugly. I buy very cute socks with designs, like coffee cups, pigs, and cacti. They deserve to be shown to the world, and I think that should be culturally acceptable!
Don’t worry, I am not a monster. I will not wear socks to the beach (or lake as it were) and I don’t criticize other people for exposing their feet. Internally I may be screaming, but I’m not going to complain.
Socks also offer a layer of protection from the eyes of others, but sometimes this can backfire. Last year, I wrote an article about the best types of fuzzy socks. A few months later, I received a message from my blog’s contact sheet, from a man who wanted to buy them. It’s nasty, but better that than their looking at my feet, I guess?
In sum, if you see me walking down the streets with exposed socks, do not judge me — I know exactly what I’m doing.