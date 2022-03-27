A postcard. A petri dish. A first-time visit to the new bar. A flower on the sidewalk. A last-minute decision about where to go college.
These are little things with little in common. Except for this: They each had a role in starting something good — in a small way or a life-changing way — when no one was looking for them to do so.
There are many words for this kind of thing. Happy accidents. Coincidences. Luck. Randomness.
My cousin calls it fate, the explanation for how she met her husband. She planned to attend college in Washington, D.C. He had decided on one in Chicago. Thanks to a pair of changes of plans, they both went to a college in Louisville, Ky., and fell in love.
My friend calls it “universe magic,” the reason she and I both noticed the same flower laying on the sidewalk.
I first saw the dying wildflower while on a solo stroll on a sunny afternoon. It made me smile, so I took a photo of the sight, a piece of nature’s beauty atop crackly cement.
The next day, while she and I were in the middle of a long walk and talk, she paused and picked up a flower. She didn’t know it, but I did. It was the same flower. She arranged the petals into a tiny jar that now sits on my dresser. We call it our friendship flower.
I like to call this kind of thing serendipity, and I’ve been trying to figure out why I like it so much.
So, I went to Google.
When coining the term in 1754, Horace Walpole was inspired by a fairy tale, “The Three Princes of Serendip,” whose “protagonists were always making discoveries of things they were not looking for,” according to the Oxford English Dictionary.
Elsewhere on the internet, I found that serendipity isn’t just about something lucky or good happening to you. You have to do something about it, too. You have to pick up the flower. You have to decide to say hi to the stranger on your college campus.
Then I went to my dad. I asked him to share about any serendipitous moments from his life.
He responded quickly: “meeting your mom for the first time.”
He retold the story I've happily heard a few times. He'd never been to this bar, but he decided to go on this one evening nearly 40 years ago.
“I was there first, and my life changed for the better when she walked in,” my dad wrote. “I made sure that I was going to be the first guy to talk to her as soon as she sat down.”
And he was. That was the little thing that led to a beautiful love story and one reason I grew up to be a sucker for love stories.
I also asked my mom to share about serendipity. She replied, “You mean, like meeting Dad?”
I wasn't surprised. I know they met on October 3rd because they still celebrate this surprise meeting.
My mom thought of other examples while we stayed on the phone. I told her about a big example in science: that a petri dish left out happened to lead to the discovery of penicillin. She told me about how we happened to discover 6-year-old me was allergic to penicillin.
And, she told me of little moments that in one way or another led to something bigger, like my brother deciding to be a football coach or my grandpa living longer after a cancer diagnosis.
We talked about how this kind of thing, whatever you want to call it, can have a hand in so much of our life. Why we move to a new place and how we meet best friends and where those stories come from, the ones we’ll keep telling over all the dinner tables.
I’ve been thinking about this more since one evening a few months back. I was walking home after a tough day and something beneath my shoes stopped me. It was a piece of paper covered in an intricate blue and white drawing. I turned it over to see a handwritten note, kind of a personal one, and realized this was a handmade postcard, with no return address, that never made it to its intended destination.
I took it home and thought about what to do. I was going to just send it along to the recipient’s address, but something caused me to pause. What if the postcard writer had decided not to send it, and it just dropped out of their pocket and I would be messing with fate by mailing it? This scenario weighed on me enough that I did some online sleuthing to find the postcard writer and sent an out-of-the-blue message on Instagram.
And this led to a conversation. Which led to a friendship. We met up for drinks. We still talk, and I asked recently about their thoughts on the serendipitous moment that links us.
“I think it’s special and fun when something good happens in such a random way,” they said. “Keeps me on my toes!"
Before I responded, I went for a walk. Then I saw someone on a run. It was them.
We both paused for a second before saying, “Talk about serendipitous!”
I walked away smiling and trying to figure out why I was smiling. Maybe that's the beauty of something like serendipity. We can't quite figure it out. Lucky for us, it looks like this kind of thing will keep happening.