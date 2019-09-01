To the artists who haven’t heard my applause, I’m sorry.
I’ll explain.
It all started in a small-town coffee shop in Breckenridge. Service is sparse where I’m from, so I whipped out my laptop for the important business — finding the perfect dress for a wedding four months from now.
Click, click, click. I was in my own little virtual world, clicking on the prettiest cocktail dresses and exiting the browsers that screamed “absolutely hideous.”
The music playing was the perfect backdrop to my online shopping escapade.
You see, coffee shops are known for their music. People sometimes even categorize their songs as “coffee shop music.” What that means is a mystery, but it’s a genre, I suppose.
At its worst, it’s the background noise to a cappuccino machine growling loudly. At its best, it’s tunes you hum on the way to your car.
Click, click, click, I carried away.
But then a glimmer of sound hit my ears. I couldn’t ignore the colorful tune, dancing through the shop. The rumbling coffee grounds became the mundane background music, the tune headlining the stage.
“Quick,” I shouted to my best friend, breaking my virtual bubble. “We need to figure out the name of this song right now.”
Hours later, we trekked back home on an hour car ride, an ideal situation for soft music and light conversation. I remembered the song and whisked my phone out to make sure the song was as good as it sounded the first time.
The song became an experience, and silence was our only option. It was a clash of a ukulele and the electronic guitar, a soft shake of a maraca and subtle drum jumping in and out of a steady melody. His voice simply glossed the instrumental masterpiece.
We glanced at each other throughout the song. I smiled. He turned up the volume. The song finished—and so I clicked another song. And then another. And another. Violins, accordions and flutes whirled through each song, each one more whimsical than the last.
Thoughtfulness graced each tune. No, these songs weren’t frivolously tossed together. The sound was too rich, each a work far too masterfully crafted to be written without an audience at the forefront of his mind.
He wasn’t famous. In fact, I’d never heard of him before; 127 followers on Twitter, 6,000 views on one of his first Youtube video.
Sure, there’s the artists who are welcomed onto the stage to the screams of a million voices, their Instagram photos stacked with 10 million likes. But perhaps it all becomes mundane after a while.
Then there’s the artists who wonder if someone is out there, simply listening or watching. They press on with their work, absolutely unaware of the small joys sparked by their creativity. It’s a gift, really.
Painters miss the gasps and silent tears of the viewers who walk past their work in an art exhibit. Composers seldom see the reactions of an audience hearing their commissioned work for the first time. Music artists aren’t in the car with their listeners as they smile at each other and click another song. And another. And another.
These moments become our greatest joys, and the composer’s sole motivation for the lonely moments with a pen and a paper, the musician’s long hours in a recording studio or the painter’s endless boxes of used paint brushes.
So, to the artist who can’t fly out to his latest art exhibit, thank you. To the musician who can’t sit in the back seat of my jam-popping car ride, thank you. To the composer who wasn’t a part of the audience listening to the premiere of his piece, thank you.
Our applause may be silent, but we clap our hands, nonetheless.
Thank you.