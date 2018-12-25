The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported late Tuesday, Christmas day, that a skier had died at Keystone Resort.
Shortly after noon, the sheriff's office responded to a report of a 66-year-old male skier who was found unconscious on a ski run at Keystone Resort. There was no indication that the skier had a collision with any object.
The skier was transported to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The identity of the skier is being withheld until notification to the next of kin has been made by the Summit County coroner.