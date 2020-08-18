Powerful art by prison inmates makes up this Color of Hope series exhibit “Brokenhood: The Art of Healing Through Community,” Tuesdays through Saturdays through Aug. 29 at Fremont Center for the Arts in Cañon City. Free, fremontarts.org
Kids can bowl an hour for free, and free shoes, too, at the Kids Fest, AMF Bowling, 999 N. Circle Drive. Roll ‘em, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Free for kids 15 and younger and discounts for adults. Subject to lane availability. 596-5257.
It’s a tiny world and the Denver Museum of Minatures, Dolls and Toys, filled with a 20,000-item collection, is reopening Thursday at a new location, 830 Kipling St., Lakewood. Exhibits include vintage “Star Wars” toys, dollhouses, antique dolls and toy soldiers. Gallery times and tickets: dmmdt.org
If crowd restrictions cooperate, see 100 vintage motorcycles and custom choppers in the Unknown Motorcycle Show,moving this year to downtown Montrose from Palisade. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Free. Masks. facebook.com/westerncovintage
A Race Month Virtual Museum treat, The Pikes Peak Hill Climb Exhibit offered by Manitou Springs Heritage Center. See years of Race to the Clouds photography history by famed award-winning photojournalist and Manitou resident Bob Jackson. Friday through Sunday. manitouspringsheritagecenter.org
Missing live theater? Theatre Aspen has been able to put together a bit of a summer season with seating and participants following COVID guidelines. First shows were so popular, more are being added. “Meet Me In St. Louis: A Live Radio Play,” a classic movie musical done as a radio play, with sound effects, runs Thursday through Sunday. Tickets at TheatreAspen.org.