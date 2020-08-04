Note: Some weekend activities could face last-minute cancellations because of changing COVID-19 restrictions. Check websites before you go.
SATURDAY
A digital opportunity to celebrate the centennial of Women’s Suffrage fills the day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. Colorado women could vote in 1893, but the 19th Amendment wasn't ratified until August 1920. Zoom in live or visit Facebook at designated times for history, music and activities. Schedule: cspm.org/womenshistory. Front Porch Singers, Bloomer Girls, story time, New Orleans Rhythm Regulators and civic engagement with Girl Scouts.
DAILY
You won't be ducking murder hornets here, but there are hundreds of mounted tropical insects, butterflies and bugs at May Natural History Museum, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 710 Rock Creek Canyon Road off Colorado 115. facebook.com/maybugmuseum Last week was National Moth Week, and they're here too. Masks and social distancing.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
The Douglas County Fair in Castle Rock is off due to COVID-19, but the socially distanced PRCA Rodeo is on. See the baddest of the bad with Xtreme Bulls. Tickets must be bought in advance at douglascountyfairandrodeo.com. Masks.
DAILY
You don't have to visit France and Italy to see the art masterpieces, but this time they're a bit more odd, done with LEGO bricks in “The Art of the Brick” exhibition at Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., daily through Labor Day. Prepare for Michelangelo or Monet in plastic. For social distancing there are timed entrances reserved in advance: 303-370-6000 or dmns.org. Part of paid museum admission. Masks required.
DAILY
Cañon City has a long prison history, and it can be followed at the Colorado Prison Museum. See weapons that prisoners made for escape attempts and spend time in a cell from the 1935 Women's Correctional Facility. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Social distancing and masks or you'll end up in the hoosegow. prisonmuseum.org
SATURDAY
Enjoy much-needed time outdoors with your four-legged friends at Dog Appreciation Day, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Bring your masks and drop by for prizes, treats, info on local wildlife and time with staff. Free! 320 Pepper Grass Lane, Fountain, elpasocountynaturecenters.com