The Classical Academy's Kristina Willis talks with sister Erika during competition in the 3A pole vault at the Colorado track & field championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. The pair of sisters have now won three straight 3A titles, with older sister Andrea taking the three before that. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
TCA grad Erika Willis (left) ‘fights’ with her sister Kristina during a weather delay on Day 2 of the Colorado state track & field championships on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Jeffco Stadium. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
TCA’s Kristina Willis stands on the podium after winning the 3A pole vault on Day 2 of the Colorado state track & field championships on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Jeffco Stadium. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
TCA grad Erika Willis (kneeling) works with her sister Kristina during a weather delay on Day 2 of the Colorado state track & field championships on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Jeffco Stadium. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Erika Willis, a pole vaulter at Air Force and two-time state champion for The Classical Academy, watches sister The Kristina Willis compete in the pole vault at the Colorado track & field championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
The Classical Academy's Kristina Willis hugs sister Erika Willis after capturing the 2019 3A pole vault crown. Erika, now at Air Force, won the same titles in 2017 and '18. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
TCA’s Kristina Willis competes in the 3A pole vault on Day 2 of the Colorado state track & field championships on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Jeffco Stadium. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
The Classical Academy’s Kristina Willis stands on the podium Friday after winning the Class 3A pole vault at the Colorado state track and field championships at Jeffco Stadium.
Lindsey Smith, The Gazette
The Classical Academy's Kristina Willis clears the bar in the 3A pole vault at the Colorado track & field championships at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
LAKEWOOD - The relative ease with which Kristina Willis captured the pole vault masked the tremendous pressure The Classical Academy junior felt in the event.
After all, perhaps the most impressive streak at the state meet was at stake.
Her victory marked the sixth consecutive 3A girls’ pole vault for her family. Her oldest sister Andrea won three straight for the Titans from 2014-16. Middle sister Erika won in ’17-18. And now — with great relief to Kristina — she claimed the ’19 prize Friday.
“It’s really cool. I’ve had lots of pressure on me the last couple of years, doing this. It’s cool to finally be able to do this,” Kristina said during a rain delay that was called just minutes after she clinched the title, but before she could continue to raise the bar and challenge the records left by her sister.
“I knew I could do it, but you haven’t done it until you actually go and do it. So it’s really exciting.”
