LAKEWOOD - The relative ease with which Kristina Willis captured the pole vault masked the tremendous pressure The Classical Academy junior felt in the event.

After all, perhaps the most impressive streak at the state meet was at stake.

Her victory marked the sixth consecutive 3A girls’ pole vault for her family. Her oldest sister Andrea won three straight for the Titans from 2014-16. Middle sister Erika won in ’17-18. And now — with great relief to Kristina — she claimed the ’19 prize Friday.

“It’s really cool. I’ve had lots of pressure on me the last couple of years, doing this. It’s cool to finally be able to do this,” Kristina said during a rain delay that was called just minutes after she clinched the title, but before she could continue to raise the bar and challenge the records left by her sister.

“I knew I could do it, but you haven’t done it until you actually go and do it. So it’s really exciting.”