NASHVILLE, TENN. • John Prine, the ingenious singer-songwriter who explored the heartbreaks, indignities and absurdities of everyday life in “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello in There” and scores of other indelible tunes, died Tuesday at the age of 73.
His family announced his death from complications from the coronavirus; he died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., where he had been hospitalized last month.
Winner of a lifetime achievement Grammy this year, Prine was a virtuoso of the soul. He sang his conversational lyrics in a voice roughened by a hard-luck life, particularly after throat cancer left him with a disfigured jaw.
He joked that he fumbled so often on the guitar, taught to him as a teen by his older brother, that people thought he was inventing a new style.
But his open-heartedness, eye for detail and surreal humor brought him the highest admiration, from such peers as Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson.
In 2017, Rolling Stone proclaimed him “The Mark Twain of American songwriting.”