Country singers aren’t born and brewed just in the Southern states. They can also rise up from the concrete jungle of New York City.

Though there was no country music scene, nor even a country music station, in her Brooklyn neighborhood, Jessica Lynn was fed a diet of classic country music from early on, when her father filled their house with the likes of George Strait and Phil Vassar.

By high school, she and her band fell in with the rock and pop songs of the times, playing songs by Kelly Clarkson, No Doubt and others. But she never got over her crush on country.

“I got older and fell in love with the stories — country music can tell a story like no other genre can,” Lynn said. “I took a leap of faith wanting to try to break in from New York. If you believe in what you’re doing and follow your dreams to the fullest extent, you can make anything happen.”

She and her six-piece band will perform Thursday at Sunshine Studios Live.

Two of her singles, “Crazy Idea” and “Let’s Don’t,” made some commotion on the country charts in 2018. The former broke the top 50, and the latter peaked in the top 40. Her debut album, “Lone Rider,” due out Sept. 9, dips into both country and rock, and features 1950s-inspired songs with Motown harmonies over pop riffs.

“As a New Yorker I grew up with so many different styles of music, and that comes through in my writing,” Lynn said. “I don’t like to fit into a box. Art is art. It can be anything you want it to be. When it’s from the heart, not from the mind, that’s when it’s the best.”

Astute observers might notice Lynn’s resemblance to her bass player and background singer. Yep, those are her father and mother, respectively. And the lead guitarist? Her husband. Her career has become a family affair, though it didn’t start that way.

At first, her family members helped with administration and planning duties, and her husband was a guitar technician, but over time it seemed natural to include them in the band. Of course, it’s not always a rosy-cheeked Partridge Family situation, as there’s the typical family bickering and whatnot, but it’s still a really good deal.

“They respect it’s my project,” Lynn said. “You always know they have your back. This business is dangerous and sneaky and slimy, and having people you know want what’s best for you and are looking out for you is priceless.”

Her family also is responsible for helping her find her footing. Post-college, she was ready to commit to country music but unsure how to go about making the genre shift. So she turned to her father, a retired NYC police officer, who was also a successful New Age musician, “like Yanni,” Lynn said.

At one point, he’d made a New Age music video and found success, and proposed Lynn try something similar. They made a TV special that got picked up by Rocky Mountain PBS and she used the opening to sidle her way into the back country.

“That’s how all my music was coming out — country-flavored,” Lynn said. “It’s the feisty Italian New York person in me. I know what I want and I go after it. I said so what if this is out of the norm, so what if this might not be well-received. I followed my heart.”

