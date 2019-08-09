Mike Posner has been hospitalized after a run-in with a rattlesnake on the Colorado leg of his journey to walk across America.
The "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" singer, 31, took to Instagram Thursday to share a video of him in the hospital along with an explanation of what happened.
"Crazy day yesterday! I had just crushed 16 miles and was going for 8 more when I got (bit) by a baby rattlesnake! That venom is no joke!" he wrote. "I got to the hospital and got the anti-venom in time."
Posner is currently on a mission to walk across the United States by foot, releasing a new song in each state he crosses into. He is currently on mile 1,800 of 2,833, according to his Instagram bio.
