April 17 marks the start of the third and final signing period for high school athletes to sign their national letters of intent to play sports at the collegiate level.
With the addition of more than 80 area signees in the spring, the Pikes Peak region has more than 210 Class of 2019 athletes signed to play sports in college.
Cheyenne Mountain
Emily Chaston — Colorado State University, Track & Field (DI)
Morgan Hall — Bowdoin College, Tennis (DIII)
Sheridan Harder — Birmingham-Southern University, Swimming (DIII)
William Thompson — Trevecca Nazarene University, Soccer (DII)
Sydney Wagner — Palm Beach Atlantic University, Beach volleyball (DII)
Colorado Springs Christian
Justin Moore — Lubbock Christian University, Track & field (DII)
Brandon Pitt — Manhattan Christian College, Basketball (DII)
Coronado
Beau Chauvin — Trinidad State JC, Baseball (NJCAA)
KJ Kearns — Colorado School of Mines, Wrestling (DII)
Bryce McKee — UCCS, Baseball (DII)
Lacey Redinger — Saint John's River State College, Volleyball (NJCAA)
Mia Shaeffer — University of San Diego, Swimming (DI)
Doherty
Delanie Baker — Northland College, Softball (DIII)
Maggie Baker — St. Mary's University, Tennis (DII)
Brionna McBride — Northeastern Junior College, Basketball (NJCAA)
Brian Mosley — UCCS, Track & Field (DII)
Joey Shaw — Cornell College, Wrestling (DIII)
Falcon *signed Monday
Lexi Boone — Hesston College, Soccer (NJCAA)
Brandt Johnson — McPherson College, Football (NAIA)
Zach O'Brian — Grove City College, Football (DIII)
Matthew Williams — Johnson University, Baseball (DII)
Harrison
Aumiere Shedrick — Western Colorado University, Football (DII)
Lewis-Palmer
Blake Allen — Notre Dame College, Soccer (DII)
Noah Baca — UCCS, Basketball (DII)
Bridget Cassidy — University of Saint Mary, Basketball (NAIA)
Emily Coe — Yavapai College, Volleyball (NJCAA)
Konnor Kingsmore — Concordia University Wisconsin, Football (DIII)
Tre McCullough — Hesston College, Basketball (NJCAA)
Lilly Parmeter — Marian University, Ice Hockey (NAIA)
Liberty
Tyler Barcelon — Lamar Community College, Golf (NJCAA)
Brandon Bervig — UCCS, Golf (DII)
Sean Bohuslavsky — Black Hills State, Basketball (DII)
Jasmine Charles — Nova Southeastern University, Track & Field (DII)
Nikita Elsner — CSU Pueblo, Volleyball (DII)
Lucas Howell — Eastern Wyoming College, Golf (DII)
Bryce Kizewski — Western Colorado University, Track & Field (DII)
McKenzie Manriquez — Pratt Community College, Softball (NJCAA)
Adam Navarro — Adams State University, Soccer (DII)
Michael Navarro — Adams State University, Soccer (DII)
Abby Ross — Linfield College, Lacrosse (DIII)
Alex Ruggles — Lamar Community College, Golf (NJCAA)
Afton Schrmal — Western Kentucky University, Soccer (DI)
Morgan Ward — Sterling College, Softball (NAIA)
Palmer *signing celebration April 25
Jackson Brill — Eastern New Mexico, Football (DII)
Sanee Cates — Eastern Arizona College, Basketball (NJCAA)
Lance Mason — Humboldt State University, XC/Track (DII)
Max Robinson — Fort Lewis College, XC/Track (DII)
Leticia Velasco — Garden City Community College, Softball (NJCAA)
Ashley Webster — Otero Community College, Softball (NCAA)
Palmer Ridge
Kaitlyn Alton — Bethel University, Volleyball (DIII)
Katie Dorian — Ohio Wesleyan, Field Hockey (DIII)
Emily Gentry — UCCS, Track & Field (DII)
Elysia Glowacz — Central Wyoming College, Volleyball (NJCAA)
Brandon Hippe — Portland State, XC (DI)
Ashlee Sample — Siena College, Golf (DI)
Ella Smith — Luther College, Soccer (DIII)
Peyton *signing celebration April 29
Josh Gonzales — Chardon State, Football (DII)
Trevor Walker — Hastings College, Football (NAIA)
Rampart *signing celebration May 6
Cassidy Callaway — University of New Haven, Soccer (DII)
Edenna Chen — TBA, Swimming
Jazmin Harris — Johnson and Wales, Soccer (DIII)
Haley Johnson — College of Charleston, Volleyball (DI)
Lynzie Kutsner — Trinity University, XC/Track (DIII)
Kayla Lucas — Texas A&M Commerce, Volleyball (DII)
Jake Pavlica — TBA, Football
Gaby Peltier — U.S. Air Force Academy, Diving (DI)
Paige Petty — Robert Morris University, Volleyball (DI)
Nate Phillips — Luther College, Football (DIII)
Ian Wilkinson — Asbury University, XC (NAIA)
Hailee Wilson — William Penn, Cheer (NAIA)
St. Mary's *signing celebration May 2
Gabe Calhoun — Virginia Military Institute, Soccer (DI club)
Mackenzie Pepper — St. Mary's College of Notre Dame, Softball (DIII)
Peyton Richter — Colby Community College, Softball (NJCAA)
The Classical Academy *signed April 10
Bailey Ball — Vanguard University, Cheer (NAIA)
Anna Kemper — U.S. Air Force Academy, Diving (DI)
Meredith Rees — University of Missouri, Swimming (DI)
Keighley Shoop — Southwest Baptist University, Cheer (DII)
Kaylee Thompson — BYU, Track & Field/XC (DI)
Braden Whitmarsh — Colorado School of Mines, Swimming (DII)
Vista Ridge
Olivia Brown — Lindenwood Belleville, Basketball (NAIA) *signed March 5
Carter Bussone — Washburn University, Football (DII)
Zach Polk — Trevecca Nazarene, Soccer (DII) *signed Feb. 27
Hannah Schulman — Seward County, Softball (NJCAA) *signed Feb. 19
Alexis Silvey — Hesston College, Softball (NJCAA) *signed Feb. 12
Reganice Small — Concordia University, Track & Field (DII) *signed March 5
Scheduled signing celebrations:
Air Academy — April 24
Discovery Canyon — April 22
Fountain-Fort Carson — May 1
Mesa Ridge — April 30
Pine Creek — May 7