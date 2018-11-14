Palmer Ridge had six students who signed their letters of intent to various colleges during signing day at the auditorium on Wednesday November 14, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
November 14 marks the early signing period for high school seniors to sign their National Letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the college level. Congratulations to all of the local signees!
Information provided by athletic directors. Please send any revisions or additions to preps@gazette.com.
Palmer Ridge's Charlie Deeds stands with baseball coach Jason Heidel (left) and football coach Tom Pulford (right) after signing his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at UCCS on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Palmer Ridge High School. (Submitted by Palmer Ridge basetball)
Meredith Rees, left, and Anna Kemper share a moment as their swim and dive coach talks about them during the first round of signings at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
The six Lewis-Palmer Volleyball players pose for a photo before the signing ceremony at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. All six women are committed to play Division I college volleyball. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Mckenna Sciacca, left, and teammate Kessandra Krutsinger share a laugh while their coach talks during the first round of signings at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge's Charlie Deeds, center, is embraced following his commitment to place college baseball at UCCS during signing day at the auditorium on Wednesday November 14, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
The Lewis-Palmer volleyball team poses for a photo with their senior during the first round of signings at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Riley Putnicki smiles as her coach gives a speech during the first round of signings at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Putnicki will be attend the University of Maryland Baltimore County to play volleyball. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
UCCS baseball commit and Palmer Ridge student Charlie Deeds listens to his coach Jason Heidel talk about his career while at Palmer Ridge during signing day at the auditorium on Wednesday November 14, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Kessandra Krutsinger laughs during her coach's speech at the ceremonial signing at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Krutsinger will be attending University of Southern Mississippi and playing volleyball. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge students carry their balloons and signs with their college that they signed their letters of intent to various colleges during signing day at the auditorium on Wednesday November 14, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Mckenna Sciacca reacts to her coach's speech about her during the first round of signings at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Sciacca will be attending the University of Northern Colorado and playing volleyball. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge head baseball coach Jason Heidel talks about his player Charlie Deeds, a commit at UCCS, during their signing day at the auditorium on Wednesday November 14, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Meredith Rees reacts to her coach's speech during the first round of signings at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Rees will be swimming for the University of Missouri. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Slippery Rock University lacrosse commit and Palmer Ridge student Jordyn Isner listens to comments about her career while at Palmer Ridge during signing day at the auditorium on Wednesday November 14, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Anna Kemper talks to a friend before the signing ceremony at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Kemper is committed to the U.S. Air Force Academy swim and dive team. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Matthew Ragsdale looks at his friends and family as they pick up his flag for a photo after the signing ceremony at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Ragsdale will be playing basketball for Western State University. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Matthew Ragsdale reacts to his coach's speech during the signing ceremony at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Ragsdale will be playing basketball for Western State University. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Anna Kemper smiles as her coach talks about her during the first round of signings at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Kemper will be attending the U.S. Air Force Academy and signed on for the swim and dive team. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Taylor Buckley reacts to her coach's speech during the first round of signings at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Buckley will be attending Central Connecticut State University and playing volleyball. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Lewis-Palmer volleyball players Trinity Jackson, left, Riley Putnicki and Taylor Buckley listen to their coach's speech during the first round of signings at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge and Lewis-Palmer had students committed to various colleges during signing day at the auditorium on Wednesday November 14, 2018 in Monument, Colorado.
The six Lewis-Palmer Volleyball players pose for a photo before the signing ceremony at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. All six women are committed to play Division I college volleyball. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
The Vanguard School's Hayden Frear signs his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Vanguard. (Submitted by Vanguard Athletics)
Rampart Volleyball players Emily Ellis and Haley McCorkle sign their National Letters of Intent to play volleyball at Fort Hays State. (Submitted by Lance McCorkle)
Canon City's Lincoln Andrews signs his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Canon City High School. (Submitted by Canon City Athletics)
The first ten Lewis-Palmer High School athletes ceremoniously sign papers during the signing ceremony in the auditorium in Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge's Charlie Deeds signs his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at UCCS on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Palmer Ridge High School. (Submitted by Palmer Ridge basetball)
during the first round of signings at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
The first ten Lewis-Palmer High School athletes listen to the speakers during the signing ceremony in the auditorium in Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Canon City's Brendan Young signs his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Canon City High School. (Submitted by Canon City Athletics)
Five of the six women from the Lewis-Palmer volleyball team share a moment during the signing ceremony in the auditorium in Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Adelaide Feek listens to her coach's speech during the signing ceremony Wednesday at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument. Feek will attend and play volleyball at George Washington University.
Canon City
Linclon Andrews — Southeast Missouri State University, baseball (DI)
Ellie Till —South Dakota School of Mines, basketball (DII)