111518-s-prsigningday-gallery
Caption +

Palmer Ridge had six students who signed their letters of intent to various colleges during signing day at the auditorium on Wednesday November 14, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)

 Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less

November 14 marks the early signing period for high school seniors to sign their National Letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the college level. Congratulations to all of the local signees!

Information provided by athletic directors. Please send any revisions or additions to preps@gazette.com.

PHOTOS: College Athletes Signing Day

Palmer Ridge and Lewis-Palmer had students committed to various colleges during signing day at the auditorium on Wednesday November 14, 2018 in Monument, Colorado.  

1 of 39

Canon City

Linclon Andrews — Southeast Missouri State University, baseball (DI)

Ellie Till —South Dakota School of Mines, basketball (DII)

Brendan Young — UCCS, track & field (DII)

CSCS *signing ceremony in April 2019

Megan Engesser — Portland University, basketball (DI)

Rachel Ingram — Alaska University, basketball (DI)

Lookens Smith — Grand Canyon University, soccer (DI)

Discovery Canyon

Ashten Prechtel — Stanford, basketball (DI)

Elizabeth

Mason Anthony —UCCS, track (DII)

Ella Benkendorf — Fort Hays State, XC/track (DII)

Taylor Schleisman — Arizona Christian University , softball (NAIA)

Lewis-Palmer

Taylor Buckley — Central Connecticut State University, volleyball (DI)

Adelaide Feek — The George Washington University, volleyball (DI)

Trinity Jackson — University of New Orleans, volleyball (DI)

Anna Kemper — U.S. Air Force Academy, swim/ dive (DI)

Kessandra Krutsinger — University of Southern Mississippi, volleyball (DI)

Riley Putnicki — University of Maryland Baltimore County , volleyball (DI)

Matthew Ragsdale — Western State University, basketball (DII)

Meredith Rees — University of Missouri, swim/ dive (DI)

Mckenna Sciacca — University of Northern Colorado, volleyball (DI)

Jason Shuger — U.S. Air Force Academy, baseball (DI)

Manitou Springs

Mckayla Cully — Lander University, volleyball (DII)

Palmer Ridge

Charlie Deeds — UCCS, baseball (DII)

Ashlyn Foster — U.S. Air Force Academy, swim/ dive (DI)

Jordyn Isner — Slippery Rock University, field hockey (DII)

Kylie Walker — Marian University, softball (DIII)

Natalie Wright — University of Nebraska Omaha, swim/ dive (DI)

Pine Creek * Signing Thursday, Nov. 15

Cami Beatty — UCCS, track (DII)

Riley Cornelio — TCU, baseball — (DI) * traveling with USA basketball, will sign in Miami, Fl.

Parker Gregory — UCCS, baseball (DII)

Myah Isais — University of New Mexico, soccer (DI)

Charles Nnantah — UCCS, track (DII)

Rampart *official signing ceremony scheduled for May 6

Emily Ellis — Fort Hays State, volleyball (DII)

Haley McCorkle — Fort Hays State, volleyball (DII)

Caitlin Riden — Life Pacific, volleyball (NAIA)

Abby Wolverton — Whitworth, volleyball (DIII)

Vanguard

Hayden Frear — McKendree University, volleyball (DII)

Tags

Preps Editor

Load comments