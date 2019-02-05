Wednesday, Feb. 7 marks the opening of the National signing period for high school seniors to sign their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers at the college level. Congratulations to all of the local signees!
Information provided by athletic directors, coaches and parents. Please send any revisions, additions and photos from signing ceremonies to preps@gazette.com.
Air Academy
Brady Badwound — Black Hills State University, Football (DII)
Cheyenne Mountain
Dylan Baeck — CSU Pueblo, Soccer (DII)
Nicholas Bassett — Nebraska Wesleyan, Basketball (DIII)
Nicole Beaulieu — Nichols College, Lacrosse (DIII)
Wiley Burkett — Limestone College, Lacrosse (DII)
Sophia Bricker — University of Denver, Swimming (DI)
Isaac Eastburn — Goucher College, Lacrosse (DIII)
Carly Fetters — University of Northern Colorado, Soccer (DI)
Claire Fisher — Princeton University, Rowing (DI)
Gabrielle Hyatt — Binghamton University, Track & Field (DI)
Ryan Leach — Northern Michigan University, Diving (DII)
William Louis — Doane University, Basketball (NAIA)
Rylie Maready — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Lacrosse (DIII)
Ashlyn Ventimiglia — Montana State University, Track & Field (DI)
Anna Warmack — Johns Hopkins University, Track & Field (DIII)
Colorado Springs Christian *Will sign at an official ceremony in the Spring
Noah Banderas — Central Christian College of Kansas, Soccer (NAIA)
Christa Vogt — Bethel University, Volleyball (DIII)
Discovery Canyon
Patrick Allis — Western Colorado University, Wrestling (DII)
Zac Anderson — Colorado Mesa, Football (DII)
Sammy Edwards — Colorado Christian University, Softball (DII)
Cora Ferguson — St. Lawrence University, Softball (DIII)
Nick Lorenz — Bryant University, Tennis (DI)
Hannah Pethtel — Western Colorado University, Volleyball (DII) *Signed Nov. 14, 2018
Ashten Prechtel — Stanford, Basketball (DI) *Signed Nov. 14, 2018
Liberty Ricca — Arizona State University, Triathlon (DI) *Signed Nov. 14, 2018
Brianna Ridings — University of Arkansas Little Rock, Swimming (DI)
Savannah Ruane — Adams State, Lacrosse (DII)
Elizabeth
Heather Drake — Keiser University, Volleyball (NAIA)
Kendall Jones — SUNY Potsdam, Volleyball (DIII)
Ashten Loeks — UCCS, Track/XC (DII)
Alexis Wood — Colorado School of Mines, Track & Field (DII)
Harrison
Orlando Westbrook — South Dakota School of Mines, Football (DII)
Lewis-Palmer
Johnny Behm — Saddleback Community College, Baseball (CCAA)
Charlie Cook — United States Coast Gaurd Academy, Football (DIII)
Ellie Crisler — Lee University, Soccer (DII)
Carter Dewey — Black Hills State University, Football (DII)
Brandon Reynolds — McCook Community College, Baseball (JUCO)
Colton Stegman — Colby Community College, Baseball (JUCO)
Evan Walsh — Fort Lewis College, Football (DII)
Mesa Ridge
Kylie Lenberg — University of Art, Volleyball
Tyler McIntyre — Nebraska Wesleyan, Football (DIII)
Matt Roberts — CSU Pueblo, Cross Country (DII)
Richie Roberds — CSU Pueblo, Cross Country (DII)
Palmer Ridge
Colton Dill — CSU Pueblo, Football (DII)
Jake Dillon — CSU Pueblo, Football (DII)
Samuel Jackson — Dordt College, Football (NAIA)
Anthony Rosentraugh — U.S. Air Force Academy, Football (DI)
JC Sparks — Colorado Mesa University, Football (DII)
Pine Creek *Signing on Feb. 7
Daniel Bone — CSU Pueblo, Football (DII)
Braden Dedrick — Dodge City Community College, Baseball (JUCO)
James Hibbard — University of Northern Alabama, Track/XC (DI)
Kyle Moran —Northwestern Oklahoma State University, Baseball (DII)
Brittany White — Lee University, Lacrosse (DII)
Vista Ridge
Max Bolke — Nebraska Wesleyan, Cross Country (DIII) *Signed Jan. 31, 2019
Kaylin Cruz — Northeastern Junior College, Softball (JUCO) *Signed Feb. 5, 2019
Micah Hilts — Texas State, Football (DI- FBS)
Chase Mestas — Chadron State, Football (DII)
DeOnte Washington — Unannounced, Football